Ryan Blaney referenced as major NASCAR dilemma debated

There is no denying it, NASCAR currently faces a long list of problems.

A playoff format fans hate, a car that struggles to produce consistently exciting races, TV ratings going through the floor at the sharp end of the season, and a distinct lack of superstar drivers.

On the latter, NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps has even admitted as much. Recently, in a conversation at the Axios Media Trends Live Summit, he stated that the series needed to do a much better job of marketing its stars.

“To answer your question with respect to what we would call driver star power, I think that we need to do a better job of it, frankly," he conceded.

“We need to make heroes of these drivers, and then the relationships that we have with our media partners, they need to help us do that as well, because you strap into a 3,500lb car, it’s dangerous, and these guys are heroes in their own right.”

Ryan Blaney has 'superstar' swagger

Everyone involved in NASCAR has a part to play in elevating these drivers, including those in the booth during a race broadcast.

This was put to NBC Sports' NASCAR commentator Leigh Diffey in a media call on Wednesday, and the 54-year-old claimed that whilst it was a difficult objective, he cited Team Penske's Ryan Blaney as a driver that someone in his position tries to elevate.

"That’s a good question with not such a simple answer," Diffey admitted. "It’s a challenging objective, but it’s one that we always try to help with and do.

"I think you just try and highlight for the viewing audience, maybe dig a little bit deeper on the star’s personality, the driver’s personality, maybe away from the track.

"I think one guy who carries himself in a certain way and has that swagger in a superstar way is very much Ryan Blaney.

"We always try the best we can to elevate them any way we can, and it’s a multi-level thing, right?

"It’s what they do on the track. It’s what they do off the track. How many times have they won? Their personality, both on track and off track. It’s all of those contributing factors."

NASCAR incentivizing drivers

Whilst there are no easy fixes, one positive step has been the recent introduction of NASCAR's ambassador program, which rewards and incentivizes drivers to participate in promotional activities.

This ranges from appearances in the media to autograph sessions or other fan engagements, with drivers earning points for each activity completed.

Drivers earn one point for every 15 minutes of their time doing promotional activities outside of mandatory sessions, and these can be multiplied depending on how big a star you are, as determined by a NASCAR formula.

Drivers then compete against each other in rankings based on these points for cash incentives, with Joey Logano reported to have collected $1million for topping the charts this season.

