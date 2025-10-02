FIA issues 'severe weather' update for all F1 teams ahead of Singapore Grand Prix

Change your timezone:

The FIA has issued a severe weather update for all Formula 1 teams ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

The 2025 F1 season hits the Marina Bay Street Circuit for round 18 this weekend for what should be another dramatic race in the 2025 title battle.

The night race in Singapore is notorious for the intense conditions it puts drivers through, but ahead of the action, it appears teams working in the garage are also having to contend with tricky conditions.

Chaotic weather has hit the paddock in the lead-up to the weekend, with severe thundery showers and winds persisting.

In a video shared to Red Bull F1's TikTok page, four-time champion Max Verstappen could be seen making a run for it in the rain-soaked paddock, with the caption warning: "Be careful out there."

FIA instruct F1 teams to take action after stormy conditions

Red Bull's junior F1 team Racing Bulls also gave an insight to the tricky conditions in the paddock on Thursday, writing on social media platform 'X': "Yes we did get absolutely soaked in the rain earlier, no we haven't dried off properly yet..."

And following the news of stormy conditions, the FIA has released an official document to teams confirming that they had given the green light for a swift rule change to come into play.

The statement was signed off by the FIA F1 Race Director, Rui Marques, and read: "Due to the severe weather conditions, all teams are allowed to close their garage doors."

Rain continues to be forecast throughout media day on Thursday in Singapore before Friday's first practice session begins at 5:30 pm local time (SGT).

Across the race weekend, thundery showers and light winds continue to be forecast despite the high temperatures, with thunderstorms also set to potentially play a role in the second half of Sunday's night race.

