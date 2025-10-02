Controversial NASCAR Cup Series star hit with penalty...again

Change your timezone:

Cup Series rising star Carson Hocevar has found himself at the centre of attention once again, this time on NASCAR's penalty report.

The Portage, Michigan native has provided plenty of entertainment throughout the 2025 campaign as he rubbed up his rivals the wrong way, but this time, NASCAR has deemed the man recently dubbed 'the hurricane' has gone too far.

Officials announced on Wednesday that the driver of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet had been hit with a behavioral penalty under Sections 4.4.B&D: NASCAR Member Conduct of the rule book.

NASCAR TODAY: Kyle Busch switch confirmed as Richard Childress Racing release retirement update

Carson Hocevar hit with hefty fine

The incident in which he is said to have committed the infraction came at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, where Hocevar spun to a halt on the backstretch on lap 260.

NASCAR claims that after safety personnel arrived at the crash scene, Hocevar revved and spun his tires in an attempt to rejoin the field, whilst the safety workers were attending to his car.

This has resulted in the Spire Motorsports driver being hit with a $50,000 fine.

Carson Hocevar is making headlines for the wrong reasons once again

Of course, this is not Hocevar's first fine of the season, nor of his Cup Series career.

Back in June, the 22-year-old was also hit with a $50,000 fine, on that occasion by his own team, after making derogatory comments about Mexico ahead of the Cup Series race in Mexico City.

That followed another $50,000 fine which came in 2024, along with the docking of 25 driver points, after Hocevar spun out Harrison Burton under caution at Nashville Speedway.

READ MORE: Ryan Blaney is p****d off with NASCAR playoff claim

NASCAR team pay the price for mishap

NASCAR officials also confirmed a $5000 fine for Xfinity Series outfit Big Machine Racing in the post-Kansas penalty report.

The team's infraction was a safety violation, with the No. 48 Chevrolet driven by Xfinity Series playoff driver Nick Sanchez found to have had one loose lug nut - a slam dunk penalty under Sections 8.8.10.4a: Tires and Wheels of the NASCAR rule book.

READ MORE: Denny Hamlin refuses to apologize for Bubba Wallace controversy

Related