Richard Childress Racing announce immediate Kyle Busch team change
NASCAR outfit Richard Childress Racing (RCR) have confirmed an immediate change to Kyle Busch's No. 8 team ahead of this weekend's action in North Carolina.
The Cup Series hits Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for Roval action, and Busch is set to have a new crew chief sitting on top of his box.
It was announced last month that the 40-year-old's current crew chief, Randall Burnett, would be departing RCR at the end of the 2025 campaign, switching to Trackhouse Racing to work with Connor Zilisch in 2026.
RCR announce Kyle Busch crew chief change
Now, RCR has confirmed that whilst Burnett will remain within the team until the end of the season, he will no longer crew chief Busch, with immediate effect.
Andy Street will take over his role until the end of this season, with further information on the future crew chief of the No. 8 team to follow in due course.
"With Richard Childress Racing and Randall Burnett parting ways at the end of the season, RCR has decided Andy Street will step in as crew chief of the No. 8 team with driver Kyle Busch, effective this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway," an official team statement read.
"Burnett will continue contributing in a support role with the organization through the end of the season. "Additional information regarding future competition roles will be shared at a later date."
Kyle Busch's 2025 results
Busch and Street will be hoping they can work together to conjure up some more promising results as the season draws to a close, with the two-time champion's recent results having been dire.
Last weekend's 19th-place finish at Kansas continued a tricky run and made it 11 Cup Series races with just one finish inside the top-10, which came at Darlington in August (8th).
Busch's best finish of the season has been fifth, which was achieved at both the Chicago Street Race and Circuit of the Americas in Austin.
Interestingly, both of those were road course races, which could bode well for the two-time champion as the sport hits the Roval.
