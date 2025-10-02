344-race NASCAR Cup Series driver buys FIRST car

Change your timezone:

It is obviously one of the perks of the job when you are a NASCAR driver - you don’t often have to buy your own car.

Even when you take that into account, Kenny Wallace - now 62 years old - might have taken things to the extreme by NEVER paying for his own vehicle until now.

After several decades of taking absolutely everything that was on offer/offered in terms of rides, Wallace has finally splashed his own cash, and what a beauty it is.

The former Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series driver, who spent 25 years on the grid before becoming a broadcaster with FOX and is now a wider media personality, proudly showed off the purchase on his social channels.

Kenny Wallace FINALLY buys some wheels

Standing in front of his gleaming new metallic crushed blue Toyota pickup, he told his fans: “MY first “new vehicle” EVER in my life that I paid for. Drove a lot of free manufacturers vehicle but I NEVER owned one. I AM EXCITED.”

MY first “new vehicle” EVER in my life that I paid for 😆

Drove a lot of free manufacturers vehicles but I NEVER owned one. I AM EXCITED 😁 @ToyotaRacing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LS44j0fnfu — Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) September 30, 2025

Now Kenny enjoys regular (largely) good-natured back and forth with his fanbase - he is one of the most prolific talking heads in the sport of NASCAR these days.

As a result, some of the responses were laced with sarcasm, as well as good wishes for the nine-time Xfinity Series race winner. They included these zingers:

“Herman - paint it green to match that NASCAR money! “

“She’s a beaut Clark”!!

“And you purchased a toyota????”

“Welcome to adulthood”

“That is a bad mamajama!”

“Now go see Cleetus McFarland in Florida and put bigger turbos and a tune on it.”

