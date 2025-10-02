344-race NASCAR Cup Series driver buys FIRST car
344-race NASCAR Cup Series driver buys FIRST car
It is obviously one of the perks of the job when you are a NASCAR driver - you don’t often have to buy your own car.
Even when you take that into account, Kenny Wallace - now 62 years old - might have taken things to the extreme by NEVER paying for his own vehicle until now.
After several decades of taking absolutely everything that was on offer/offered in terms of rides, Wallace has finally splashed his own cash, and what a beauty it is.
The former Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series driver, who spent 25 years on the grid before becoming a broadcaster with FOX and is now a wider media personality, proudly showed off the purchase on his social channels.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Hamlin calls out billion-dollar mistake as Cup Series star issues penalty verdict
Kenny Wallace FINALLY buys some wheels
Standing in front of his gleaming new metallic crushed blue Toyota pickup, he told his fans: “MY first “new vehicle” EVER in my life that I paid for. Drove a lot of free manufacturers vehicle but I NEVER owned one. I AM EXCITED.”
MY first “new vehicle” EVER in my life that I paid for 😆— Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) September 30, 2025
Drove a lot of free manufacturers vehicles but I NEVER owned one. I AM EXCITED 😁 @ToyotaRacing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LS44j0fnfu
Now Kenny enjoys regular (largely) good-natured back and forth with his fanbase - he is one of the most prolific talking heads in the sport of NASCAR these days.
As a result, some of the responses were laced with sarcasm, as well as good wishes for the nine-time Xfinity Series race winner. They included these zingers:
“Herman - paint it green to match that NASCAR money! “
“She’s a beaut Clark”!!
“And you purchased a toyota????”
“Welcome to adulthood”
“That is a bad mamajama!”
“Now go see Cleetus McFarland in Florida and put bigger turbos and a tune on it.”
READ MORE: NASCAR champion Kyle Busch tipped for INCREDIBLE team switch
Related
Latest News
NASCAR star Shane van Gisbergen's secret to Cup Series success exposed
- 29 minutes ago
Nashville homeowners say NO to NASCAR as Mayor O'Connell comes under fire
- 1 hour ago
344-race NASCAR Cup Series driver buys FIRST car
- 2 hours ago
Richard Childress Racing announce immediate Kyle Busch team change
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull F1 hopeful earns 2026 promotion
- Yesterday 20:57
Lewis Hamilton calls for fan support in heartfelt Roscoe message
- Yesterday 19:07
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
- 20 september
F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance
- 23 september
NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date
- 23 september
NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'
- 28 september
Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team
- 15 september
NASCAR star overcomes major penalty with landmark result
- 30 september