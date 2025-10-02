NASCAR champions are headed to ‘jail’ and the reason why is incredible

Change your timezone:

A host of NASCAR superstars are heading for 'jail' this Fall, but it has absolutely nothing to do with that Michael Jordan/Denny Hamlin court case against the stock car racing series.

Instead, it will be all fun in a good cause, and not legal pain, for some of the biggest names on the grid as they look to raise valuable funds for women hoping to pursue a technical career in motorsports.

The 4th Annual Jail & Bail Charity Event will take place on Wednesday October 22, in Cornelius, NC. The fundraiser will benefit the Brienne Davis Memorial Scholarship, created in honor of NASCAR Technical Inspector Brienne Davis.

Which NASCAR stars are heading to 'jail'?

This year’s “jailbirds” scheduled to appear include Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and several more. They will all compete to raise their bail money for scholarships.

Larry McReynolds (“America’s Crew Chief”) will act as Judge for the evening with Mamba Smith as Chief Hype Officer. Broadcast star Danielle Trotta will emcee.

So far, the Brienne Davis initiative has helped 50 women to get the training they need to get into motorsport and the automotive industry, each with a $10,000 scholarship. It’s hoped the shindig on October 22 will mean another 50 can head down the same path.

A number of NASCAR teams are sponsoring the evening, with backers including 23XI Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske, Rush Truck Centers, Joe Gibbs Racing, JR Motorsports, and Trackhouse Racing.

Investing in the next generation of technicians

“Jail & Bail is more than a fundraiser - it’s an investment in the next generation of technicians,” said Jennifer Bergeron, Chief Operating Officer of TechForce Foundation.

“Brienne Davis opened doors for women in motorsports, and this scholarship continues her legacy. TechForce Foundation is proud to help women secure the resources and confidence to pursue technical careers.”

Tickets are available now at http://TechForce.org/JailBail. The first 100 tickets will be sold at a limited-time price of $50. All remaining tickets are $80 in advance and $100 at the door. Fans can also donate to bail out their favorite driver by texting NASCAR2025 to 71777.

