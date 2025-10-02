Nashville homeowners say NO to NASCAR as Mayor O'Connell comes under fire

Change your timezone:

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell has come under heavy fire from local homeowners as plans for NASCAR returning to the city appear to be very much still in the works.

Before his election in 2023, O’Connell had appeared dead set against supporting the renovation of the Nashville Fairgrounds for racing, making it a key policy focus to instead prioritize the revitalizing of neglected local neighborhoods.

Back in 2022 O’Connell had used the hot issue to take shots at then Mayor John Cooper as he claimed: “The city’s priorities - and mine - are cost of living and quality of life, including housing, transit, and safety. The mayor’s priorities are huge public investments in stadiums and race tracks.”

Now though O’Connell appears to have changed his position, with talks about paving the way for a NASCAR return still very much on. Cup Series races were held there between 1958 and 1984.

Spokesperson Alex Apple told the Nashville Banner in 2024: “The mayor’s office continues to discuss with multiple stakeholders how to improve the remaining facilities at the Fairgrounds. This includes [District 17 Metro Councilmember Terry Vo], neighbors and other interested parties.”

At the same time, Joe Hall, representing proposed track operator Speedway Motorsports, confirmed: “We’ve had multiple conversations with the O’Connell administration.”

Locals hit out at O'Connell pivot

It’s fair to say the pivot from O’Connell has caused significant anger amongst locals, with a group now writing an opinion column/letter directed at the Mayor in the Tennessean.

Attributed to Josh Baxter, Nathalie Becker, Heidi Basgall Favorite, Kyle Frohock, T.S. Harkey, Katie Overby, Elizabeth Tanquilut and Brooke Wilson - it is frank and impassioned.

It begins: "We voted for you in 2023. Most of our neighbors did, too.

“We believed you when you said Nashville had enough taxpayer-subsidized pro-sports coliseums. We believed you when you said neighborhoods would come first in your administration - and that parks and green space would be a priority, along with affordable housing.

“We still believe in you. But candidly: Our faith is shaken.”

Ouch...

The group goes on to say it is “dismayed” by those reports of O’Connell holding active talks with Speedway Motorsports, with some outlets claiming a deal is already in place in principle to renovate the track by 2027. It would reportedly call for a Cup Series race every two years.

The letter from the locals - who are described as ‘voters and homeowners who live in the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood near the Nashville Fairgrounds’ - goes to claim that renovating the Fairgrounds track for racing is NOT the best use of the site or city resources. It also threatens that O’Connell will face strong opposition.

City will face opposition to NASCAR say locals

“Mayor O’Connell, if the politics are too dicey right now - let’s put this decision to voters. A broad coalition of neighborhood, environmental, faith, labor and planning groups supports that approach.

“But if you try to wave NASCAR into our neighborhoods, we’ll be forced to mobilize - at the Metro Fair Board, at the Metro Sports Authority, at the Metro Council and in the court of public opinion - to protect our community and our city’s future.”

The group finishes its letter of opposition by suggesting it does want a conversation about the topic rather than immediately moving to a battle.

“We don’t want a fight. We want a collaborative conversation about what’s best for Nashvillians - not an out-of-state racing operation.

“When you’re ready to talk, you know where to find us.”

