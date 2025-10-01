Change your timezone:

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has issued his thoughts on being flipped off by his own driver after a controversial finish to Sunday's race at Kansas Speedway.

Entering the last lap of the race in overtime, the battle for the win looked to be between Hamlin in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 23XI Toyota.

This was a particularly enticing proposition given that Hamlin, alongside his duties as a full-time driver at JGR, is a co-owner of 23XI, along with basketball icon Michael Jordan.

It was always going to end badly for one driver, but in the end, it did for both, with Hamlin and Wallace neck and neck entering the final turn, and the No. 11 running the No. 45 up the track, allowing Chase Elliott to make a late charge and snatch the victory.

Wallace was not happy, labeling his boss as a "f***ing douchebag" over the radio at the checkered flag and flipping him the bird out of his window.

Denny Hamlin reacts to Wallace middle finger

Speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast on Monday, Hamlin refused to apologize for his part in the incident, drawing a clear line between himself the driver and himself the team owner.

In the same podcast, the 44-year-old was also asked about being given the middle finger by Wallace, and, in fairness, he was consistent.

"If he were to flip me off in 23XI as the car owner, we'd have employer-employee problems,” Hamlin said.

“But as a competitor, he's flipping off the driver of the 11. I don't have an issue with that.

"I think you can motherf*** the driver in the 11 because you're upset that the finish didn't go as you hoped, but anything directed at me as an owner, I would certainly have exception to that because as an owner, I know the tremendous resources that myself and Michael [Jordan] give Bubba every single week to go out there and compete.

“We have invested a ton to make sure our drivers have the best cars possible. We're constantly looking to improve, and I give him grace on that on Sunday.

"We are competitors. We compete on Sunday.”

Wallace facing playoff exit

Of course, emotions surrounding the incident were heightened given the immense playoff stakes at play.

Had Wallace won in Kansas, he would have advanced to the round of eight, whilst now, he heads into Sunday's elimination race in Charlotte facing elimination.

Ahead of roval action in North Carolina, the 23XI star sits 10th in the playoffs standings, 26 points below the cutoff line.

Rank Driver (Car No.) Team +/- to Cutoff Line 1 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet ADVANCED (Kansas Win) 2 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske Ford ADVANCED (New Hampshire Win) 3 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +54 4 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +48 5 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +44 6 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +40 7 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +21 8 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske Ford +13 ROUND OF 8 CUTOFF LINE 9 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -13 10 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing Toyota -26 11 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing Toyota -29 12 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske Ford -48

