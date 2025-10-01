NASCAR Today: Hamlin calls out billion-dollar mistake as Cup Series star issues penalty verdict

Change your timezone:

NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin has called out the stock car racing series for making a $7.7billion mistake.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star overcomes major penalty to achieve landmark result

Related image

Shane van Gisbergen shared an interesting theory regarding his Kansas penalty and what it shows about his team after achieving a landmark result.

➡️ READ MORE

Ryan Blaney is p****d off with NASCAR playoff claim

Related image

The Team Penske star has had enough.

➡️ READ MORE

23XI chief 'disappointed' with Denny Hamlin after Bubba Wallace incident

Related image

A key figure within Bubba Wallace's 23XI team has shared his thoughts on what went down at Kansas on Sunday.

➡️ READ MORE

Denny Hamlin calls out $7.7bn NASCAR mistake and identifies major solution

Related image

Away from what happened at Kansas, Denny Hamlin has called out what he thinks is a major mistake by NASCAR.

➡️ READ MORE

Related