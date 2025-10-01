close global

A composite image of NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin

NASCAR Today: Hamlin calls out billion-dollar mistake as Cup Series star issues penalty verdict

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin has called out the stock car racing series for making a $7.7billion mistake.

NASCAR star overcomes major penalty to achieve landmark result

Shane van Gisbergen shared an interesting theory regarding his Kansas penalty and what it shows about his team after achieving a landmark result.

Ryan Blaney is p****d off with NASCAR playoff claim

The Team Penske star has had enough.

23XI chief 'disappointed' with Denny Hamlin after Bubba Wallace incident

A key figure within Bubba Wallace's 23XI team has shared his thoughts on what went down at Kansas on Sunday.

Denny Hamlin calls out $7.7bn NASCAR mistake and identifies major solution

Away from what happened at Kansas, Denny Hamlin has called out what he thinks is a major mistake by NASCAR.

Latest News

NASCAR Today: Hamlin calls out billion-dollar mistake as Cup Series star issues penalty verdict

  • 7 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin calls out $7.7bn NASCAR mistake and identifies major solution

  • Today 03:05
NASCAR playoff driver confirms plans for 2026
NASCAR

NASCAR playoff driver confirms plans for 2026

  • Today 01:59
NASCAR Commissioner makes damning driver admission that shows the sport has failed
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Commissioner makes damning driver admission that shows the sport has failed

  • Today 01:08
Denny Hamlin refuses to apologize for Bubba Wallace controversy
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin refuses to apologize for Bubba Wallace controversy

  • Today 00:03
NASCAR star overcomes major penalty with landmark result
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star overcomes major penalty with landmark result

  • Yesterday 22:59
