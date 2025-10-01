NASCAR playoff driver confirms plans for 2026

Change your timezone:

A NASCAR driver has revealed his plans for the 2026 season, confirming that he is set to remain with his current team heading into next year.

Nick Sanchez joined Xfinity Series outfit Big Machine Racing full-time ahead of the 2025 campaign, having previously raced for them at the back end of the 2022 campaign.

Between 2022 and 2025, Sanchez racked up two full-time Truck Series campaigns in which he finished sixth and fifth, respectively, enough to make Big Machine place him in their No. 48 Chevrolet for the season.

So far, that decision has paid off, with the 24-year-old having won a race this year at Atlanta and qualified for the Xfinity Series playoffs.

Nick Sanchez confirms 2026 plans

But what does the future hold for Sanchez? Well, he's not planning on going anywhere, unless he's told otherwise.

“Oh yeah,” Sanchez confirmed to Fronstretch when asked if he planned to return next season.

“Unless they [Big Machine Racing] tell me otherwise. That’s our approach.

"It hasn’t even been a question. Just go race this year and go race next year."

“How we end this year is how we’re going to start next year, truthfully,” Sanchez added.

“I think we’re in a good place. I feel like I’m driving the best I have in my career, and I still have a lot of room to get better and grow.”

Sanchez facing elimination

Whilst putting next season's plans in place is important, Sanchez still has plenty to race for this campaign.

With the Xfinity Series playoffs well underway and heading to Charlotte this weekend for the round of eight elimination race, the 24-year-old needs a strong result.

Sanchez currently sits ninth in the Xfinity Series playoffs standings and must ensure he is above it come the black and white checkered flag, or he is out.

Fortunately, the situation is salvageable, with Sanchez just five points below the cutoff line and Austin Hill in eighth spot.

