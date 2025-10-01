Denny Hamlin refuses to apologize for Bubba Wallace controversy

Change your timezone:

Anybody waiting on an apology from Denny Hamlin following that dramatic last-lap incident with Bubba Wallace at Kansas will be waiting for a long time.

The 44-year-old NASCAR superstar was fighting the 23XI Racing star in a bid to claim a landmark 60th victory in Cup Series racing. Until disaster struck for both of them.

As Hamlin and Wallace fought it out, Denny pushed Bubba into the wall, leaving Chase Elliott to come through and claim a shock victory right on the checkered flag.

Hamlin eventually finished second and is still in a strong position in the playoff standings to qualify for the Round of 8. But Wallace is now staring down the barrel of elimination ahead of this weekend’s decider at Charlotte, some 26 points below the cutline.

The incident came just seven days after Hamlin had again been at the center of another major controversy, when he wrecked Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs at New Hampshire.

This time there was added spice with Hamlin of course being a co-owner of 23XI Racing - along with a certain Michael Jordan.

Wallace would flip Denny the middle finger in an angry reaction immediately postrace, and the incident whipped up a frenzy among NASCAR fans. But Denny will not be apologizing, in fact he is doubling down.

Hamlin will not apologize

Speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast, he announced: “If (listeners are) wanting an apology, they can turn it off now because I’m racing for the win and I definitely won’t apologize for racing for the win.”

While in an ideal scenario Hamlin might love both himself and Wallace progressing to the next stage of the playoffs, it is Joe Gibbs who pays Hamlin’s contract. As Denny was quick to point out.

“No, no, no, no, no, no. On Sunday, I’m the driver of the No. 11 car and not the owner of the 23 car. That’s where the disconnect, I think, comes from is that people expect me to be a different person.

“They expect me to be the guy with a 23XI shirt when I’m in the 11 car and that’s just not possible.”

JGR brass is backing Denny

While Hamlin came in for a fair amount of criticism for wrecking his teammate last week, there was nothing but love for the man in the No. 11 Toyota inside the JGR shop after Kansas.

Competition director Chris Gabehart praised his star driver for choosing the right path, revealing: “Man, I just couldn’t be more proud of him. I hate it for how (Wallace) ended up, but Denny has got to get after it to try and win the race, and that’s what he did.”

