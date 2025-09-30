NASCAR fans facing TV playoff blackout

Change your timezone:

NASCAR fans are once again facing the possibility of missing out on playoff action due to a broadcasting dispute.

The playoffs hit Charlotte Motor Speedway for road course action this weekend, with all three of the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series taking to the storied North Carolina track.

However, while Truck and Xfinity Series action is set to be shown live on FOX Sports and The CW, respectively, the Cup Series is slated for USA, which could prove to be a big problem for some NASCAR fans this time around given it is under the NBC umbrella.

YouTube TV in NBC dispute

Indeed, those who watch Cup Series action via YouTube TV are facing missing out on the race, with the current agreement between NBC and YouTube TV set to expire later today (Tuesday September 30).

NASCAR isn't the only sport affected here either, with all relevant NBC programming facing a blackout on YouTube TV. That would include the marquee NFL Sunday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

Ordinarily, that wouldn't be a big deal if a new agreement were lined up, but it appears that isn't the case, with both parties releasing spiky statements in recent days.

"NBCUniversal is asking us to pay more than what they charge consumers for the same content on Peacock, which would mean less flexibility and higher prices for our subscribers," YouTubeTV wrote in a statement.

"We are committed to working with NBCUniversal to reach a fair deal for both sides ahead of our current agreement expiring on September 30."

If NBC content becomes unavailable for a 'period of time', YouTube TV has said it will offer subscribers $10 credit, but that will be little comfort to diehard NASCAR fans who now face missing Sunday's elimination race.

Elsewhere, in their own statement reported by multiple outlets, ESPN accused Google of trying to 'control' what Americans watch and 'demanding preferential treatment'.

“Google, with its $3 trillion market cap, already controls what Americans see online through search and ads—now it wants to control what we watch,” NBC said.

“YouTube TV has refused the best rates and terms in the market, demanding preferential treatment and seeking an unfair advantage over competitors to dominate the video marketplace—all under the false pretense of fighting for the consumer.”

NASCAR fans have seen this before

If you're reading this and think it sounds like a familiar situation, you'd be absolutely right.

NASCAR fans faced the same prospect late last month, when FOX's content was set to disappear from YouTubeTV, meaning that the opening playoff race at Darlington would not be available on the platform.

However, on that occasion, the situation was avoided, with the two parties agreeing on a short-term deal to avoid disrupting customers.

What happens this time around remains to be seen.

