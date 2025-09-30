close global

A generic image of NASCAR Cup Series star Bubba Wallace

NASCAR Today: Bubba Wallace rages as Denny Hamlin hits back at critics

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
A generic image of NASCAR Cup Series star Bubba Wallace

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace showed his displeasure with his 23XI Racing boss Denny Hamlin after being denied the Cup Series win at Kansas on Sunday.

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin hits back on social media after Bubba Wallace controversy

Hamlin has hit back at his critics on social media following the controversial Bubba Wallace moment.

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch tipped for INCREDIBLE team switch

A NASCAR insider has touted the two-time champ for a stunning move that could save his career.

NASCAR champion Joey Logano hit with four penalties at Kansas

NASCAR officials were kept very busy at Kansas Speedway, particularly by reigning Cup Series champ Joey Logano.

Kyle Busch hits new NASCAR low as key team member LOSES IT at Kansas

One of Kyle Busch's crew members made his feelings very clear at Kansas amid the teams current struggles.

