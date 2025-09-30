Change your timezone:

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has hit back at one of his critics on social media following a controversial finish to the Hollywood Casino 400.

Sunday's race at Kansas Speedway saw Hamlin sweep the first two stages, showing strong speed and looking on for the victory as the third and final stage began.

Despite dealing with a significant power steering issue for the final third of the action, it was still looking good for Hamlin in the very latter stages of the race, that was until a slow pit stop saw him enter pit road first and leave in fifth position.

The race for the No. 11 looked to be over heading into overtime, but despite his steering issue, the 44-year-old was able to wrestle himself back into contention for the win, entering the last corner neck on the final lap neck and neck with Bubba Wallace in the No. 45.

Hamlin and Wallace ended up making contact and running up the track, with Wallace forced to limp home fifth and Hamlin second as Chase Elliott seized a golden opportunity.

Hamlin hits back

Hamlin's decision to race Wallace hard - who let's not forget, is driving for the 23XI team that he co-owns alongside Michael Jordan - caused a flurry of activity on social media after the race.

One user was particularly brutal in their criticism of the 59-time Cup Series race winner, describing his racing as 'not smart' and 'careless'.

"I know a lot will bring up on how Bubba and Bell raced and how Denny raced Bubba are the same and while I understand that, I think what Denny did was more careless," one X user wrote.

"With no power steering I feel like Denny drove it in with the mindset of “if he’s in the wall so be it”. Not only did he take himself out, he took out his driver and possibly a shot at any 23XI driver in the R8 and gave the win to a Chevy. Not smart."

Bubba Wallace was put into the wall after contact from Denny Hamlin

Hamlin was having absolutely none of it, however, quote-tweeting his critic and calling for fans to give him a break, explaining what went down from his perspective.

Give me a break," Hamlin wrote on X.

"I was off the gas and on the brakes 100yds before the 23 let off. I was turning as hard as I could given the aero situation.

"11 team deserved that race. It didn’t work out."

Playoff implications

The way Hamlin raced and the impact it had on the result naturally had huge consequences on the Cup Series playoff picture.

Elliott has now advanced to the round of 8, for example, and that could have been Wallace were it not from the contact from Hamlin that sent him into the wall.

Instead, Wallace now heads into the elimination race at the Charlotte roval next time out 26 points below the cutoff line and up against it.

Hamlin himself remains in a strong position to advance despite missing out on the victory.

Rank Driver (Car No.) Team +/- to Cutoff Line 1 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet ADVANCED (Kansas Win) 2 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske Ford ADVANCED (New Hampshire Win) 3 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +54 4 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +48 5 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +44 6 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +40 7 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +21 8 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske Ford +13 ROUND OF 8 CUTOFF LINE 9 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -13 10 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing Toyota -26 11 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing Toyota -29 12 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske Ford -48

