NASCAR champion Kyle Busch tipped for INCREDIBLE team switch

Kyle Busch breathing new life into his flagging NASCAR career, helped by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. What a story that would be.

The 40-year-old Busch is now six years removed from the last of his two Cup Series championships, and two years out from his last race win at elite level.

2025 has been another miserable year for a man who once dominated the grid as the sport’s best driver and its most polarizing figure.

Sunday was symptomatic of that miserable storyline, with even Kyle’s spotter Derek Kneeland losing it as his driver struggled to finish 19th at the Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas.

His fans, of course, believe the fall of House Busch is not just about the driver, it’s about the team and the car, they claim. Hence a move away from Richard Childress Racing would instantly revitalize him.

Kyle Bush struggles bad for NASCAR

This week we had an intriguing potential Busch landing spot suggested by a prominent NASCAR insider in the shape of Danielle Trotta of Sirius XM. She appeared on the ‘Rubbin’ Is Racing’ podcast, and spoke about Kyle’s struggles.

“Our sport’s a better place when our stars are winning,” she said.

“Kyle Busch, what is he, eighth on the all-time wins list, right behind Dale Snr - he has over 200 wins. It’s really a crying shame is what it is, it’s devastating. I don’t put it on Kyle, I don’t think Kyle’s lost anything, he’s only 40 years old, look at what Denny Hamlin is doing - he’s almost 45.

“When Kyle was in Denny’s equipment at Gibbs, like he was doing that. I totally think since the departure of Gibbs, he’s just nosed over. And I hate it for Richard Childress Racing because I know they want to make him a winner, and they did win three races together in their first year.

“But Kyle Busch - one of our best drivers of all time - has not won in two years and that is a problem.”

Possible Busch landing spots

So where could Busch move to give himself a better shot of wins? Trotta continued: “I would love to see one of the big three. He’s raced with Hendrick before - I don’t see them hiring him again. There’s no room at the inn at Penske, he burned his bridge at Gibbs, so where’s he gonna go?”

While the biggest teams on the grid appear to be out of reach for Busch, there is one tantalizing option which Trotta believes could be the dream scenario.

“I’ll tell you where I would want to put him if I could. I would put him in that third 23XI car. He has a great relationship with Denny, they get on great, he knows the Toyota landscape, Riley Herbst is not performing, and he’s got a little money that he brings with him in sponsorship.

“Like if I’m Denny, if I’m Kyle, I’m like ‘bro, do your boy a favor, get me in your car, I want to win again’.”

Should Kyle retire?

While some analysts (and fans) think it is maybe time for Bush to think about retirement, Trotta is absolutely not one of them.

“I don’t think he should hang it up. I mean I know what you’re saying, it’s tough to watch him run in the back, but I don’t want to see him walk away.”

