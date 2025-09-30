NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon reveals what made Chase Elliott Kansas win even sweeter

Change your timezone:

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon has said Hendrick Motorsports' ability to work together as a team made Chase Elliott's victory on Sunday even sweeter.

It was a great day for Rick Hendrick's outfit at Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon, with Elliott taking a dramatic overtime win with a last-lap pass on multiple rivals in the No. 9 Chevrolet, and Kyle Larson and William Byron both finishing inside the top 10.

Elliott is now locked into the next round of the playoffs, with Larson and Byron heading to next weekend's elimination race at the Charlotte road course looking in a strong position to join him.

All three drivers have had major ups and downs so far this season, particularly in the playoffs, where the likes of Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske have looked much stronger so far.

Gordon: We realize we’re on our heels a little bit

However, Gordon, who is Hendrick Motorsports' vice chairman, says that the team being 'on their heels' in the playoffs made Elliott's triumph on Sunday all the more enjoyable, with it coming as a result of all of their ability to work hard as one and keep fighting despite being up against it.

"These guys are just grinding it out week in and week out," Gordon told the media at Kansas when quizzed on Elliott, Larson and Byron's day.

"There’s so much pressure on them in the playoffs. I think obviously the Fords have some real strengths, especially the Penskes at certain tracks, and the Toyotas have, we saw that today, they were very, very strong on the long runs.

"I love just the fight that our guys have and the way they work together to try to learn from one another and just keep pushing the envelope and putting themselves in position.

"I think we realize we’re on our heels a little bit. Days like today make it even sweeter because it’s a team victory. It’s just never give up and you put yourself in position all day long. Then you’ve got to have some things go your way.

"That’s exactly what happened with the 9 team today."

