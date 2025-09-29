NASCAR star Bubba Wallace rages at 23XI boss with X-rated gesture

Change your timezone:

We have ourselves another week of Denny Hamlin NASCAR controversy incoming - this time after Sunday’s big beef with Bubba Wallace at Kansas.

Just days after wrecking his own Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs at New Hampshire, Hamlin was at the center of ANOTHER major flashpoint during the Hollywood Casino 400.

This time, the 44-year-old managed to ruin the victory chances of the 23XI Racing team he co-owns with Michael Jordan, sending Wallace into the wall as the pair battled desperately for the win.

That last-lap contact let in Chase Elliott to claim a dramatic success for Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports, with Hamlin second and Bubba bumped all the way down to fifth.

Once again the fallout from this will be the biggest storyline of the coming days for the sport, and it began immediately.

Bubba gives Denny the middle finger

Within seconds of the checkered flag, Bubba made his feelings very clear with an angry reaction to the guy who owns his team.

Wallace stretched his arm out of the No. 23 Toyota and simply flashed the middle finger at Denny, leaving nobody in any doubt about how he was feeling.

Once he had got out of his car, Bubba was asked by media if he would be seeking a debrief with Hamlin, but any meaningful discussions appear unlikely.

“Can’t talk to him”, said Wallace.

“I’ve always been big on how you race me is how I race you. No matter who you are, what it is - we race hard. … I mean, you guys (have) seen it. It’s unfortunate. You know, I was excited to race Denny for the win, and we ended up fifth and gave the 9 (Elliott) a win. So that’s what’s frustrating the most. We couldn’t get Toyota to Victory Lane.”

The last-gasp agony was a bitter pill for Wallace and his team, especially after the early handling issues that threatened to derail another race for 23XI. Now, instead of a win which would have locked them into the Round of 8, they are 26 points below the cutoff line.

“Every stint that went by, my smile got bigger and bigger because we were getting back up to the front,” he said.

“It was nice to see everybody sticking together. Intensity ramps up, the emotions ramp up and I’m vocal, like, we need to fix our car immediately. And they kept their heads down, gave me the appropriate adjustments, and we made it work and we had a shot for the win.”

Hamlin reacts to Kansas controversy

Hamlin would later fire back at some of his critics on social media following the high-profile contact with Wallace (he had no power steering at the time). But he was more measured when speaking with reporters.

He explained: “I got really close to the 23. If I had to do it all over again, I think I’d run a little bit lower to allow a space between us so I don’t get so tight and then try to turn the wheel more.”

Hamlin was adamant he would not give anybody favors during a battle on track, even a team he might have special affection for.

“I would have raced everyone the same way. No one will ever accuse me of laying over for anyone for a win. To win a championship, we’ve gotta figure out a way to move on. And I would have loved for me and the 23 to battle it out, but obviously I couldn’t turn the car well enough that last corner and got him.”

Despite the failure to claim that landmark 60th Cup Series race win, Hamlin is in a strong position as he looks to progress to the Round of 8 in this year’s playoffs - he sits 48 points above the cutoff line after Sunday’s race.

Despite that, the overriding feeling for the 44-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing great was still one of frustration.

“We were the best car. Had a bad pit stop, restart sixth. One (lap) to go, I’m thinking, ‘Find a way to get 60.’ And obviously, not having power steering there was not ideal.”

