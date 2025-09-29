Change your timezone:

Team Penske star Joey Logano was hit with four separate penalties by NASCAR officials during Sunday's Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

In a thrilling overtime finish in Kansas City, Chase Elliott prevailed as the winner in the Hollywood Casino 400, fending off Denny Hamlin with some late contact to lock himself into the next round of the playoffs.

Logano has yet to do that, though, and his task on Sunday was not made any easier having been hit with four separate punishments on his way to a 21st-place finish.

It all started pre-race for the reigning Cup Series champion, sent to the rear ahead of the green flag for 'unapproved adjustments' to his No. 22 Ford. This was then followed by another tail-end penalty for 'pitting before pit road is open' on lap 217. An infraction that several of his rivals also fell foul of throughout the race.

On the very same trip down pit road, two further infractions occurred, with Logano guilty of 'speeding on pit road', and his No. 22 team having had 'crewmember(s) over the wall too soon'.

Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney was also guilty of speeding on pit road on lap 254, as was Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs. Brad Keselowski, meanwhile, was hit with a 1-lap penalty for 'improper fueling' earlier in the race, with NASCAR noting him for having fueled twice as the free pass.

Among a host of other infractions at Kansas Speedway were 'tire violations' (Erik Jones, Riley Herbst) and 'vehicle interference' (Michael McDowell).

With that said, let's take a look at the full in-race penalty report below.

NASCAR Cup Series Kansas penalty report

Here is the full official infraction sheet from Sunday afternoon's Hollywood Casino 400.

Lap Driver (Car No.) Infraction Penalty NASCAR Notes Pre-Race Austin Cindric (2) Pre-Race to the Rear Tail End Unapproved Adjustments Pre-Race Ryan Blaney (12) Pre-Race to the Rear Tail End Backup Car Pre-Race Joey Logano (22) Pre-Race to the Rear Tail End Unapproved Adjustments Pre-Race Michael McDowell (71) Pre-Race to the Rear Tail End Unapproved Adjustments Pre-Race Shane van Gisbergen (88) Pre-Race to the Rear Tail End Unapproved Adjustments 1 Michael McDowell (71) Pre-Race to the Rear Stop and Go Unapproved Adjustments 1 Shane van Gisbergen (88) Pre-Race to the Rear Stop and Go Unapproved Adjustments 55 Cody Ware (51) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Garage 93 JJ Yeley (44) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 123 Erik Jones (43) Tire violation Pass Thru N/A 166 Ryan Preece (60) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 166 Ryan Preece (60) Crewmember(s) over the wall too soon Tail End N/A 168 JJ Yeley (44) Speeding on pit road Tail End N/A 168 Riley Herbst (35) Tire violation Tail End N/A 170 Brad Keselowski (6) Improper fueling 1 Lap Fueling Twice as the Free Pass 212 JJ Yeley (44) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Garage 217 Joey Logano (22) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 217 Austin Dillon (3) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 217 Carson Hocevar (77) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 217 Austin Cindric (2) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 217 Noah Gragson (4) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 217 AJ Allmendinger (16) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Garage 217 Joey Logano (22) Speeding on pit road Tail End N/A 217 Joey Logano (22) Crewmember(s) over the wall too soon Tail End N/A 253 Kyle Busch (8) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 254 Ryan Blaney (12) Speeding on pit road Tail End N/A 254 Ty Gibbs (54) Speeding on pit road Tail End N/A 254 Michael McDowell (71) Unspecified Tail End Vehicle Interference 267 Ty Gibbs (54) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 268 Carson Hocevar (77) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A

