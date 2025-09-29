NASCAR champion Joey Logano hit with four penalties at Kansas
NASCAR champion Joey Logano hit with four penalties at Kansas
Team Penske star Joey Logano was hit with four separate penalties by NASCAR officials during Sunday's Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.
In a thrilling overtime finish in Kansas City, Chase Elliott prevailed as the winner in the Hollywood Casino 400, fending off Denny Hamlin with some late contact to lock himself into the next round of the playoffs.
Logano has yet to do that, though, and his task on Sunday was not made any easier having been hit with four separate punishments on his way to a 21st-place finish.
It all started pre-race for the reigning Cup Series champion, sent to the rear ahead of the green flag for 'unapproved adjustments' to his No. 22 Ford. This was then followed by another tail-end penalty for 'pitting before pit road is open' on lap 217. An infraction that several of his rivals also fell foul of throughout the race.
On the very same trip down pit road, two further infractions occurred, with Logano guilty of 'speeding on pit road', and his No. 22 team having had 'crewmember(s) over the wall too soon'.
Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney was also guilty of speeding on pit road on lap 254, as was Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs. Brad Keselowski, meanwhile, was hit with a 1-lap penalty for 'improper fueling' earlier in the race, with NASCAR noting him for having fueled twice as the free pass.
Among a host of other infractions at Kansas Speedway were 'tire violations' (Erik Jones, Riley Herbst) and 'vehicle interference' (Michael McDowell).
With that said, let's take a look at the full in-race penalty report below.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin makes Cup Series confession as Kyle Busch split explained
NASCAR Cup Series Kansas penalty report
Here is the full official infraction sheet from Sunday afternoon's Hollywood Casino 400.
|Lap
|Driver (Car No.)
|Infraction
|Penalty
|NASCAR Notes
|Pre-Race
|Austin Cindric (2)
|Pre-Race to the Rear
|Tail End
|Unapproved Adjustments
|Pre-Race
|Ryan Blaney (12)
|Pre-Race to the Rear
|Tail End
|Backup Car
|Pre-Race
|Joey Logano (22)
|Pre-Race to the Rear
|Tail End
|Unapproved Adjustments
|Pre-Race
|Michael McDowell (71)
|Pre-Race to the Rear
|Tail End
|Unapproved Adjustments
|Pre-Race
|Shane van Gisbergen (88)
|Pre-Race to the Rear
|Tail End
|Unapproved Adjustments
|1
|Michael McDowell (71)
|Pre-Race to the Rear
|Stop and Go
|Unapproved Adjustments
|1
|Shane van Gisbergen (88)
|Pre-Race to the Rear
|Stop and Go
|Unapproved Adjustments
|55
|Cody Ware (51)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Garage
|93
|JJ Yeley (44)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|123
|Erik Jones (43)
|Tire violation
|Pass Thru
|N/A
|166
|Ryan Preece (60)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|166
|Ryan Preece (60)
|Crewmember(s) over the wall too soon
|Tail End
|N/A
|168
|JJ Yeley (44)
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|N/A
|168
|Riley Herbst (35)
|Tire violation
|Tail End
|N/A
|170
|Brad Keselowski (6)
|Improper fueling
|1 Lap
|Fueling Twice as the Free Pass
|212
|JJ Yeley (44)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Garage
|217
|Joey Logano (22)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|217
|Austin Dillon (3)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|217
|Carson Hocevar (77)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|217
|Austin Cindric (2)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|217
|Noah Gragson (4)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|217
|AJ Allmendinger (16)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Garage
|217
|Joey Logano (22)
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|N/A
|217
|Joey Logano (22)
|Crewmember(s) over the wall too soon
|Tail End
|N/A
|253
|Kyle Busch (8)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|254
|Ryan Blaney (12)
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|N/A
|254
|Ty Gibbs (54)
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|N/A
|254
|Michael McDowell (71)
|Unspecified
|Tail End
|Vehicle Interference
|267
|Ty Gibbs (54)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|268
|Carson Hocevar (77)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
READ MORE: NASCAR announces penalties for multiple Cup Series teams at Kansas
Related
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton announces tragic death of beloved bulldog Roscoe
- 26 minutes ago
NASCAR star Bubba Wallace rages at 23XI boss with X-rated gesture
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR champion Joey Logano hit with four penalties at Kansas
- 3 hours ago
23XI Racing facing brutal double playoff elimination
- Today 13:00
NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin makes Cup Series confession as Kyle Busch split explained
- Today 12:00
NASCAR Results Today: Hamlin denied in Kansas as Elliott snatches dramatic overtime victory
- Today 00:53
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
- 20 september
F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance
- 23 september
NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date
- 23 september
NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'
- Yesterday 00:00
Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team
- 15 september
Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire
- 18 september