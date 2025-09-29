close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
An image of NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano staring into the distance

NASCAR champion Joey Logano hit with four penalties at Kansas

NASCAR champion Joey Logano hit with four penalties at Kansas

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
An image of NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano staring into the distance

Team Penske star Joey Logano was hit with four separate penalties by NASCAR officials during Sunday's Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

In a thrilling overtime finish in Kansas City, Chase Elliott prevailed as the winner in the Hollywood Casino 400, fending off Denny Hamlin with some late contact to lock himself into the next round of the playoffs.

Logano has yet to do that, though, and his task on Sunday was not made any easier having been hit with four separate punishments on his way to a 21st-place finish.

It all started pre-race for the reigning Cup Series champion, sent to the rear ahead of the green flag for 'unapproved adjustments' to his No. 22 Ford. This was then followed by another tail-end penalty for 'pitting before pit road is open' on lap 217. An infraction that several of his rivals also fell foul of throughout the race.

On the very same trip down pit road, two further infractions occurred, with Logano guilty of 'speeding on pit road', and his No. 22 team having had 'crewmember(s) over the wall too soon'.

Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney was also guilty of speeding on pit road on lap 254, as was Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs. Brad Keselowski, meanwhile, was hit with a 1-lap penalty for 'improper fueling' earlier in the race, with NASCAR noting him for having fueled twice as the free pass.

Among a host of other infractions at Kansas Speedway were 'tire violations' (Erik Jones, Riley Herbst) and 'vehicle interference' (Michael McDowell).

With that said, let's take a look at the full in-race penalty report below.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin makes Cup Series confession as Kyle Busch split explained

NASCAR Cup Series Kansas penalty report

Here is the full official infraction sheet from Sunday afternoon's Hollywood Casino 400.

Lap Driver (Car No.) Infraction Penalty NASCAR Notes
Pre-RaceAustin Cindric (2)Pre-Race to the RearTail EndUnapproved Adjustments
Pre-RaceRyan Blaney (12)Pre-Race to the RearTail EndBackup Car
Pre-RaceJoey Logano (22)Pre-Race to the RearTail EndUnapproved Adjustments
Pre-RaceMichael McDowell (71)Pre-Race to the RearTail EndUnapproved Adjustments
Pre-RaceShane van Gisbergen (88)Pre-Race to the RearTail EndUnapproved Adjustments
1Michael McDowell (71)Pre-Race to the RearStop and GoUnapproved Adjustments
1Shane van Gisbergen (88)Pre-Race to the RearStop and GoUnapproved Adjustments
55Cody Ware (51)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndGarage
93JJ Yeley (44)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
123Erik Jones (43)Tire violationPass ThruN/A
166Ryan Preece (60)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
166Ryan Preece (60)Crewmember(s) over the wall too soonTail EndN/A
168JJ Yeley (44)Speeding on pit roadTail EndN/A
168Riley Herbst (35)Tire violationTail EndN/A
170Brad Keselowski (6)Improper fueling1 LapFueling Twice as the Free Pass
212JJ Yeley (44)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndGarage
217Joey Logano (22)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
217Austin Dillon (3)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
217Carson Hocevar (77)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
217Austin Cindric (2)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
217Noah Gragson (4)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
217AJ Allmendinger (16)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndGarage
217Joey Logano (22)Speeding on pit roadTail EndN/A
217Joey Logano (22)Crewmember(s) over the wall too soonTail EndN/A
253Kyle Busch (8)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
254Ryan Blaney (12)Speeding on pit roadTail EndN/A
254Ty Gibbs (54)Speeding on pit roadTail EndN/A
254Michael McDowell (71)UnspecifiedTail EndVehicle Interference
267Ty Gibbs (54)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
268Carson Hocevar (77)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A

READ MORE: NASCAR announces penalties for multiple Cup Series teams at Kansas

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Joey Logano

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton announces tragic death of beloved bulldog Roscoe
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton announces tragic death of beloved bulldog Roscoe

  • 26 minutes ago
NASCAR star Bubba Wallace rages at 23XI boss with X-rated gesture
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace rages at 23XI boss with X-rated gesture

  • 2 hours ago
NASCAR champion Joey Logano hit with four penalties at Kansas
NASCAR Cup Series Penalty Report

NASCAR champion Joey Logano hit with four penalties at Kansas

  • 3 hours ago
23XI Racing facing brutal double playoff elimination
NASCAR Cup Series Standings

23XI Racing facing brutal double playoff elimination

  • Today 13:00
NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin makes Cup Series confession as Kyle Busch split explained
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin makes Cup Series confession as Kyle Busch split explained

  • Today 12:00
NASCAR Results Today: Hamlin denied in Kansas as Elliott snatches dramatic overtime victory
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Results Today: Hamlin denied in Kansas as Elliott snatches dramatic overtime victory

  • Today 00:53
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity

  • 20 september
 F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance

F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance

  • 23 september
 NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date

NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date

  • 23 september
 NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

  • Yesterday 00:00
 Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

  • 15 september
 Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire

Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire

  • 18 september

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x