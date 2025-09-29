23XI Racing facing brutal double playoff elimination
23XI Racing are on the brink of a brutal double playoff elimination following Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series action at Kansas Speedway.
23XI star Bubba Wallace entered the last lap of the Hollywood Casino 400 in the lead of the race, with just 1.5 miles of asphalt separating him and the victory, which would have locked him into the next playoff round.
However, Wallace was run up the track by his 23XI boss Denny Hamlin - driving for Joe Gibbs Racing and harboring hopes of his own victory - resulting in the No. 23 Toyota coming home in fifth place and Chase Elliott ultimately taking the win.
It is fine margins at the pinnacle of stock car racing, and this proves it. Elliott has now advanced to the next round, whilst Wallace faces an early playoff exit, heading to the Charlotte Roval elimination race next weekend 10th in the standings and 26 points below the cutoff line.
To make matters worse for 23XI, Wallace's teammate and their only other playoff hope, Tyler Reddick, is even worse off, sitting 11th overall and 29 points below the cut.
Sandwiching Wallace and Reddick below the cutoff line heading to Charlotte is Team Penske's Austin Cindric in 12th (-48) and Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain (-13) in 9th. Reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano, meanwhile, is the man on the bubble in 8th spot.
With all of that said, let's take a look at the latest playoff standings below.
NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings after Kansas
Following Sunday afternoon's race at Kansas Speedway, here is how the playoff standings shape up in the Cup Series.
|Rank
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|+/- to Cutoff Line
|1
|Chase Elliott (9)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|ADVANCED (Kansas Win)
|2
|Ryan Blaney (12)
|Team Penske Ford
|ADVANCED (New Hampshire Win)
|3
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+54
|4
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|+48
|5
|Christopher Bell (20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|+44
|6
|William Byron (24)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+40
|7
|Chase Briscoe (19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|+21
|8
|Joey Logano (22)
|Team Penske Ford
|+13
|ROUND OF 8 CUTOFF LINE
|9
|Ross Chastain (1)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|-13
|10
|Bubba Wallace (23)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|-26
|11
|Tyler Reddick (45)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|-29
|12
|Austin Cindric (2)
|Team Penske Ford
|-48
