Connor Zilisch mammoth NASCAR task outlined by crew chief

Connor Zilisch's future NASCAR crew chief has outlined the huge challenge facing the rising star when he joins the Cup Series full-time next season.

Zilisch - or Godzilisch as we have affectionately nicknamed him here at GPFans - is having a phenomenal campaign in the Xfinity Series so far this season, with 19 top-10 finishes under his belt and nine race victories.

Those performances have convinced Trackhouse Racing to promote the 19-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina native to the Cup Series full-time for 2026, having run him in their No. 87 Chevrolet at COTA, Charlotte, and Atlanta this year.

However, whilst Zilisch is undoubtedly a star of the future, his dominance in the Xfinity Series does not necessarily mean that his step up to Cup Series racing is going to be a cake walk.

Zilisch facing steep learning curve

That's according to Randall Burnett, who is set to crew chief Zilisch at Trackhouse Racing next season.

Burnett is currently crew chief for Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team at Richard Childress Racing, but it was recently announced that he will make the move to Trackhouse to work with Zilisch from 2026.

Looking ahead to the move in an interview with NASCAR.com, Burnett expressed huge excitement, but made it very clear it won't be easy for his future driver: “I think he’s going to have a lot to learn in the Cup Series.

“Obviously, the races are longer. These cars definitely race a little different than what he’s used to on the Xfinity side right now, and the talent level over here is incredible, you know what I mean.

"I think he’ll have a pretty steep learning curve when he gets over here, but I want to help guide him with that and try to coach him up.

"Obviously, the kid’s got an immense amount of talent — there’s no question about that. So it’s just going to be taking that and harnessing it and trying to get the wins and the finishes he deserves over here, and we’re going to work hard on that this winter.”

Connor Zilisch is enjoying major success in the Xfinity Series

Earnhardt Jr said it first

Interestingly, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently expressed a very similar sentiment ahead of Zilisch's Cup Series ascension.

Earnhardt Jr. has seen firsthand what a talent Zilisch is, given that his Xfinity Series success has come at JR Motorsports, but even he believes the youngster could be in for a rough first year in the Cup.

Speaking on his Dale Jr Download podcast, Earnhardt Jr. said: "I think he'll be mid-pack a lot.

“Mostly that'll be due to two things. Trackhouse has this sort of hot and cold vibe, right? They run the [Coca Cola] 600, fastest car there. By far. And then disappear for a while."

“I wouldn't be surprised if Conor battles for a win at a road course,” he added. “I think that's not stepping out of bounds, but everywhere else, he's learning an entirely new car.

“The short sidewall, the way this car feels, the way the car reacts and steps out, and all of those things will be very unique and different from what he's experienced in the Xfinity car.

"So he's got to build up this sort of data point or build up an entirely new notebook internally about what the car is capable of doing and how to push the car.”

Earnhardt Jr concluded: “You gotta be ready for that first year to be rough.”

