close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
An image of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin frowning and looking into the distance

NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin makes Cup Series confession as Kyle Busch split explained

NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin makes Cup Series confession as Kyle Busch split explained

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
An image of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin frowning and looking into the distance

NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin has confessed he has regrets over how he acted during a very controversial recent moment.

➡️ READ MORE

Kyle Busch NASCAR split explained by crew chief

Related image
Related image

He has given his reasons for exiting in a rather damning admission.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR announces penalties for multiple Cup Series teams at Kansas

Related image
Related image

It was penalties galore at Kansas Speedway on Sunday as the Cup Series hit the track.

➡️ READ MORE

Connor Zilisch snaps 1980s NASCAR record despite brutal playoff blow

Related image
Related image

Another fine achievement for the rising NASCAR star.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR playoff team facing penalty after Kansas inspection

Related image
Related image

Officials uncovered something that they do not like to see.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series

Latest News

23XI Racing facing brutal double playoff elimination
NASCAR Cup Series Standings

23XI Racing facing brutal double playoff elimination

  • 15 minutes ago
NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin makes Cup Series confession as Kyle Busch split explained
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin makes Cup Series confession as Kyle Busch split explained

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR Results Today: Hamlin denied in Kansas as Elliott snatches dramatic overtime victory
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Results Today: Hamlin denied in Kansas as Elliott snatches dramatic overtime victory

  • Today 00:53
Ferrari struggles highlighted as Hamilton's dream move turns nightmare
Formula 1

Ferrari struggles highlighted as Hamilton's dream move turns nightmare

  • Today 03:00
Connor Zilisch snaps 1980s NASCAR record despite brutal playoff blow
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Connor Zilisch snaps 1980s NASCAR record despite brutal playoff blow

  • Today 02:00
NASCAR playoff team facing penalty after Kansas inspection
NASCAR

NASCAR playoff team facing penalty after Kansas inspection

  • Today 01:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity

  • 20 september
 F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance

F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance

  • 23 september
 NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date

NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date

  • 23 september
 NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

  • Yesterday 00:00
 Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

  • 15 september
 Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire

Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire

  • 18 september

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x