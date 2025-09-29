NASCAR playoff team facing penalty after Kansas inspection

Change your timezone:

A NASCAR team are facing a potential punishment when this week's post-Kansas penalty report drops.

Both the Cup and Xfinity Series are in action at the 1.5-mile track in Kansas City this weekend, with Sunday hosting the Hollywood Casino 400 and Saturday the Kansas Lottery 300.

The latter of those races was won by Brandon Jones in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, who finished ahead of Connor Zilisch and Austin Hill to lock himself into the next round of the playoffs.

That was made official when NASCAR declared that the No. 20 had cleared post-race inspection without any issue; however, not all Xfinity Series cars at Kansas Speedway did so.

READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: Kansas start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

Big Machine Racing facing punishment

As well as declaring Jones' win official, post-race, NASCAR officials also revealed that one team are facing a penalty after a loose lug nut was found on their car.

The car in question was the No. 48 Chevrolet driven by Xfinity Series playoff driver Nick Sanchez for Big Machine Racing.

Sanchez, who sits 9th in the Xfinity Series playoff standings leaving Kansas, finished Saturday's race in eighth position and will keep that spot despite his team's infringement. However, they will most likely be hit with a fine, with a loose lug nut usually resulting in a slam dunk $5,000 NASCAR penalty

Several punishments have already been issued this season for similar infringements, with the violation falling under Sections 8.8.10.4a of the NASCAR Rule Book.

In some instances, fines of $10,000 have been issued, but this is when multiple lug nuts have been found to be loose.

READ MORE: NASCAR announces penalties for multiple Cup Series teams at Kansas

Related