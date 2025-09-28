Change your timezone:

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has expressed regret over how he handled a tricky situation with Ty Gibbs at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend.

Last Sunday during the Mobil 1 301, Hamlin got so frustrated by his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate’s antics that he wrecked him after 110 laps.

Naturally, coming out of the race, it was the talking point of the week, with everyone having an opinion on what went down immediately, including Hamlin himself and his boss Joe Gibbs.

READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: Kansas start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

Hamlin reveals Gibbs regrets

Now, speaking ahead of this Sunday's race at Kansas Speedway and having had plenty of time to reflect on what happened, Hamlin has admitted he wishes he had done things a little bit differently.

"Absolutely. I definitely got hot under the collar, and it went too far on my end," Hamlin told FOX Sports ahead of practice at Kansas

"There were things I wish I could have done a little bit differently."

Despite his regrets, Hamlin claims that following some meetings this week, things are in a 'good place' within the team, although he wouldn't get drawn into giving any details on what was actually said.

“We had some meetings this week," the 44-year-old explained. "I thought they were all productive meetings, but the guts of that are obviously going to need to be confidential.

Hamlin continued: “All the drivers had an opportunity to speak and try to come up with a plan.

"I think we did our best to come up with one. That’s it. That’s all I have.”

READ MORE: NASCAR announces penalties for multiple Cup Series teams at Kansas

Related