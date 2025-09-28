NASCAR Race Today: Kansas start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup
NASCAR Race Today: Kansas start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs hit Kansas Speedway today - Sunday, September 28 - and we've got all of the details you need to know ahead of the action.
The Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET will see the Cup Series stars complete 267 laps around the 1.5 mile tri-oval, with the playoff stakes increasing race by race.
Ryan Blaney locked himself into the Round of 8 last weekend at New Hampshire and, with Shane van Gisbergen favorite to take victory at the Charlotte Roval next weekend, Kansas is the last real chance to win-and-in for those unwilling to leave things down to the SVG lottery.
Team Penske had looked the fastest of the playoff organizations last weekend at New Hampshire, but had a disastrous start to Saturday when Ryan Blaney blew a tire and wrecked in practice, leaving him unable to qualify and putting him into the spare car for the race.
On a disastrous afternoon for the team, Joey Logano managed to survive his own blown tire in practice, a little before Austin Cindric put himself behind the 8-ball by hitting the wall in qualifying – not enough to wreck, but enough to ruin his lap and cause concerns about whether his car will need fixing – before Logano qualified down in 35th.
Cindric will be the highest starting Penske car all the way down in 26th, with Logano 35th and Blaney 37th before any penalties for adjustments or tech failures.
While Blaney is locked into the Round of 8 thanks to last weekend's week, Cindric sits well below the cut line at -19, with Logano car from safe at +24 before Sunday's race and next week at the Roval – and every car behind him in the standings starting in the top 12 at Kansas.
READ MORE: Joe Gibbs Racing make NASCAR suspension decision after Denny Hamlin penalty
What time is the NASCAR Kansas race today?
The Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway is scheduled to start at 3pm ET today, Sunday, September 28.
The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States Eastern (ET): 3pm
United States Central (CT): 2pm
United States Mountain (MT): 1pm
United States Pacific (PT): 12 noon
What TV channel is the NASCAR Kansas race on today?
Sunday's race will be broadcast live on USA Network, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 2:30pm ET.
For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and PRN have the call.
Live stream options
Several streaming options are available for Saturday's race.
You can watch live on the NBC Sports App, while the USA Network channel is also available on several streaming services, including:
– fuboTV
– YouTubeTV
– Sling TV (blue package)
– Hulu + Live TV
– DirecTV Stream
READ MORE: Denny Hamlin team set for change after NASCAR penalty
NASCAR Kansas lineup today
Here is the full Cup Series starting lineup for today's race, including Saturday's qualifying times.
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|Chase Briscoe (19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|29.987 sec
|2
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|+0.101
|3
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.114
|4
|Chase Elliott (9)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.170
|5
|Christopher Bell (20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|+0.178
|6
|Carson Hocevar (77)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.241
|7
|Bubba Wallace (23)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|+0.287
|8
|Ty Gibbs (54)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|+0.302
|9
|Ross Chastain (1)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|+0.305
|10
|Erik Jones (43)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|+0.327
|11
|William Byron (24)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.339
|12
|Tyler Reddick (45)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|+0.341
|13
|Josh Berry (21)
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|+0.348
|14
|Noah Gragson (4)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|+0.403
|15
|Chris Buescher (17)
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
|+0.404
|16
|Austin Dillon (3)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|+0.432
|17
|Alex Bowman (48)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.435
|18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.447
|19
|Ryan Preece (60)
|RFK Racing Ford
|+0.451
|20
|AJ Allmendinger (16)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|+0.465
|21
|Michael McDowell (71)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.504
|22
|Justin Haley (7)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.511
|23
|Todd Gilliland (34)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|+0.517
|24
|Shane van Gisbergen (88)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|+0.541
|25
|John Hunter Nemechek (42)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|+0.579
|26
|Austin Cindric (2)
|Team Penske Ford
|+0.602
|27
|Cole Custer (41)
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|+0.605
|28
|Zane Smith (38)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|+0.644
|29
|Kyle Busch (8)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|+0.680
|30
|Daniel Suarez (99)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|+0.740
|31
|Brad Keselowski (6)
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
|+0.741
|32
|Riley Herbst (35)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|+0.771
|33
|Ty Dillon (10)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|+0.849
|34
|Cody Ware (51)
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|+1.126
|35
|Joey Logano (22)
|Team Penske Ford
|+1.551
|36
|JJ Yeley (44)
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
|+2.293
|37
|Ryan Blaney (12)
|Team Penske Ford
|No Time
GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source
Related
Latest News
NASCAR announces penalties for multiple Cup Series teams at Kansas
- 1 hour ago
Kyle Busch NASCAR split explained by crew chief
- 1 hour ago
NASCAR Race Today: Kansas start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup
- 3 hours ago
NASCAR Today: Joey Logano in Cup Series danger as key figure leaves in unexplained circumstances
- Today 12:00
Max Verstappen aiming for Nurburgring return after debut win in Ferrari
- Today 03:00
Key figure leaves NASCAR in shock move with reasons unclear
- Today 02:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
- 20 september
F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance
- 23 september
NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date
- 23 september
NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'
- Vandaag 00:00
Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team
- 15 september
Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire
- 18 september