NASCAR Race Today: Kansas start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs hit Kansas Speedway today - Sunday, September 28 - and we've got all of the details you need to know ahead of the action.

The Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET will see the Cup Series stars complete 267 laps around the 1.5 mile tri-oval, with the playoff stakes increasing race by race.

Ryan Blaney locked himself into the Round of 8 last weekend at New Hampshire and, with Shane van Gisbergen favorite to take victory at the Charlotte Roval next weekend, Kansas is the last real chance to win-and-in for those unwilling to leave things down to the SVG lottery.

Team Penske had looked the fastest of the playoff organizations last weekend at New Hampshire, but had a disastrous start to Saturday when Ryan Blaney blew a tire and wrecked in practice, leaving him unable to qualify and putting him into the spare car for the race.

On a disastrous afternoon for the team, Joey Logano managed to survive his own blown tire in practice, a little before Austin Cindric put himself behind the 8-ball by hitting the wall in qualifying – not enough to wreck, but enough to ruin his lap and cause concerns about whether his car will need fixing – before Logano qualified down in 35th.

Cindric will be the highest starting Penske car all the way down in 26th, with Logano 35th and Blaney 37th before any penalties for adjustments or tech failures.

While Blaney is locked into the Round of 8 thanks to last weekend's week, Cindric sits well below the cut line at -19, with Logano car from safe at +24 before Sunday's race and next week at the Roval – and every car behind him in the standings starting in the top 12 at Kansas.

What time is the NASCAR Kansas race today?

The Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway is scheduled to start at 3pm ET today, Sunday, September 28.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States Eastern (ET): 3pm

United States Central (CT): 2pm

United States Mountain (MT): 1pm

United States Pacific (PT): 12 noon



What TV channel is the NASCAR Kansas race on today?

Sunday's race will be broadcast live on USA Network, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 2:30pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and PRN have the call.

Live stream options

Several streaming options are available for Saturday's race.

You can watch live on the NBC Sports App, while the USA Network channel is also available on several streaming services, including:

– fuboTV

– YouTubeTV

– Sling TV (blue package)

– Hulu + Live TV

– DirecTV Stream



NASCAR Kansas lineup today

Here is the full Cup Series starting lineup for today's race, including Saturday's qualifying times.

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Time/Gap 1 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 29.987 sec 2 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.101 3 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.114 4 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.170 5 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.178 6 Carson Hocevar (77) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.241 7 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing Toyota +0.287 8 Ty Gibbs (54) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.302 9 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.305 10 Erik Jones (43) Legacy Motor Club Toyota +0.327 11 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.339 12 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing Toyota +0.341 13 Josh Berry (21) Wood Brothers Racing Ford +0.348 14 Noah Gragson (4) Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.403 15 Chris Buescher (17) Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford +0.404 16 Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +0.432 17 Alex Bowman (48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.435 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet +0.447 19 Ryan Preece (60) RFK Racing Ford +0.451 20 AJ Allmendinger (16) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +0.465 21 Michael McDowell (71) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.504 22 Justin Haley (7) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.511 23 Todd Gilliland (34) Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.517 24 Shane van Gisbergen (88) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.541 25 John Hunter Nemechek (42) Legacy Motor Club Toyota +0.579 26 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske Ford +0.602 27 Cole Custer (41) Haas Factory Team Ford +0.605 28 Zane Smith (38) Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.644 29 Kyle Busch (8) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +0.680 30 Daniel Suarez (99) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.740 31 Brad Keselowski (6) Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford +0.741 32 Riley Herbst (35) 23XI Racing Toyota +0.771 33 Ty Dillon (10) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +0.849 34 Cody Ware (51) Rick Ware Racing Ford +1.126 35 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske Ford +1.551 36 JJ Yeley (44) NY Racing Team Chevrolet +2.293 37 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske Ford No Time

