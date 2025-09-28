NASCAR Today: Joey Logano in Cup Series danger as key figure leaves in unexplained circumstances

Change your timezone:

Joey Logano's NASCAR season is on the verge of complete collapse!

Key figure leaves NASCAR in shock move with reasons unclear

A key NASCAR figure has left the organization unexpectedly, in a move that has been described as not being 'performance-based'.

NASCAR legend talks returning to Cup Series following retirement

Jimmie Johnson has opened up on returning to NASCAR after his 2020 retirement, with the seven-time Cup Series champion now seeing the sport a different way.

NASCAR free agent teases announcement on future after Cup Series axe

Daniel Suarez has provided an update on potential moves for 2026, after it was announced that he will be leaving Trackhouse Racing.

NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. appears to have had a number of his trophies sold, after what's been described as 'lies' by one particular seller.

