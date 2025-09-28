NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

Change your timezone:

NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. appears to have had a number of his trophies sold, after what's been described as 'lies' by one particular seller.

Truex Jr. is a 34-time Cup Series race winner, and won the 2017 Cup Series championship driving the No. 78 Toyota for Furniture Row Racing.

In 2024, the New Jersey-born Truex Jr. opted to retire from full-time racing, but did compete in the Daytona 500 earlier this year.

Now, it's been revealed that a number of Truex Jr.'s trophies have been put up for sale on a NASCAR memorabilia site, with the 2017 champ taking to Instagram to ask his followers for help.

"It’s been brought to my attention some of my trophies were for sale online," he said. "These items were sold without my knowledge. Every one of these items holds a special significance to me."

The memorabilia site with whom Truex Jr.'s trophies were sold on was Race Day Authentics, who then issued an official statement of their own, suggesting that 'lies' had led to the sale of the trophies.

They describe themselves as an organisation who "buy and sell NASCAR race-used sheetmetal, pit crew shirts, firesuits, helmets, rings, flags, driver shoes, gloves, pit signs, steering wheels and trophies."

Race Day Authentics issue statement on Truex Jr. trophy sale

"Earlier this morning, we received a phone call from Martin Truex’s team regarding the trophies and stuff we purchased late Tuesday evening from an individual," Race Day Authentics said in an official statement.

"The person we purchased them from worked alongside Martin for over 10 years and sold the trophies to us under the assumption he had been gifted them as he was clearing out his house.

"We have been in contact with Martin all day and we have a plan in place to get the trophies back to their rightful owner.

"As all of our customers and teams we deal with know, we are not the type of people to go out and damage our reputation over something like this. We were lied to by the person we bought them from and we appreciate everybody being understanding with this matter.

"Thank you to all of our customers who continue to support us through everything and we hope to continue to bring you some more exciting stuff soon!"

