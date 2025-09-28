Key figure leaves NASCAR in shock move with reasons unclear
Key figure leaves NASCAR in shock move with reasons unclear
Jusan Hamilton has been axed from his role as race director with NASCAR, in a move that has been described as not being 'performance-based'.
Hamilton became race director of a Cup Series race for the first time back in 2018, when he officiated the race at Pocono Raceway that year.
He then became the first Black race director of the Daytona 500 in 2022, when he took over the role from Tim Bermann.
However, Hamilton has now been axed with immediate effect with six races remaining in the NASCAR Cup Series 2025 season, with multiple reports repeating that his exit appears not to have been for 'performance reasons'.
No replacement has been announced for Hamilton as of yet, ahead of this weekend's Cup Series race at the Kansas Motor Speedway.
Hamilton leaves racing role
Hamilton's official title was managing director for competition operations, but he is no longer an employee of NASCAR.
He's taken on many different roles within the organisation since joining as an intern in 2012, and previously oversaw NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program.
In the days leading up to Hamilton's release from the company, he was not only working as a race director, but also overseeing the development of the NASCAR season schedule strategy, event schedule strategy, as well as international and domestic expansion.
Taking to X, Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass attempted to clarify Hamilton's exit for fans, saying: "NASCAR has parted ways with race director Jusan Hamilton. NASCAR confirmed he is no longer with the company but would not elaborate.
"My understanding is the decision was not performance related."
