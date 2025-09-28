NASCAR free agent teases announcement on future after Cup Series axe
Daniel Suarez has provided an update on potential moves for 2026, after it was announced that he will be leaving Trackhouse Racing.
Suarez has claimed two NASCAR Cup Series wins - both with Trackhouse - across his nine-year career in the sport so far, and despite having achieved two podiums in 2025, he will not be with the team next year.
That led to concerns about his future as a full-time Cup Series racer, but Suarez has now sought to put his fans' minds at ease.
Suarez has teased that an announcement on his future could be made pretty soon, potentially in the next month, as the 2025 season begins to draw to a close.
"Yeah, things are looking good," Suarez told 11Alive. "That's all I can say. Hopefully we can announce what we're going to do next month, I think. I think next month it should be already public, but I'm happy where I am.
"That's all I can say. I'm very, very blessed. I have so many great people on my corner, so many great sponsors as well, and things are looking good."
When asked if his move for 2026 is a done deal, Suarez replied: "Well, it's not a done deal. If it was done, you guys would know already, but things are looking good."
Suarez teases future confirmation
As the Cup Series playoff season edges towards the round of eight, Suarez is a free agent at a time when not many full-time options remain on the table for 2026.
His admission of a potential deal for 2026 could well be in the Xfinity Series - which will be called the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series next year - rather than the Cup Series.
Suarez won a race in the Xfinity Series in the No. 9 car with JR Motorsports earlier this year, and it has been suggested that he could be given a more prominent role in the second-tier series with JRM next year before entering free agency ahead of 2027.
