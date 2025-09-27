NASCAR Qualifying Today: Kansas start time, TV channel and live stream

Change your timezone:

The NASCAR Cup Series hits Kansas Speedway today (Saturday, September 27) for qualifying, and we've got all of the details you need.

Today's qualifying session at the 1.5 mile tri-oval will determine the starting lineup for Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET, the middle race of the playoffs Round of 12 and the last before the unpredictable Roval next weekend.

In last season's race at Kansas, it was Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell who took pole position, just edging out team-mate Ty Gibbs and RCR's Kyle Busch on that occasion.

However, it was Trackhouse's Ross Chastain who took the win that weekend, with William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. following him home despite Bell leading nearly half of the laps in the race.

We certainly cannot wait to see how the action unfolds this afternoon and who comes out on top heading into Sunday's race.

What time is NASCAR qualifying today?

Cup Series qualifying at Kansas Speedway is scheduled to start at 2:10pm ET on Saturday, September 20, with practice taking place directly before at 1pm ET.

The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 2:10pm

United States (CT): 1:10pm

United States (MT): 12:10pm

United States (PT): 11:10am



What TV channel is NASCAR qualifying on today?

Today's qualifying action will be broadcast live on truTV, with coverage getting underway on the channel at 3pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the session via the radio, SiriusXM and PRN are the places to go.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's qualifying.

Those looking to live stream today’s session on the go can do so via the truTV app, whilst the truTV channel can also be viewed via any streaming platforms that carry the service, such as:

- Hulu + Live TV

- YouTube TV

- DirecTV Stream

- Sling TV (Blue package)



Qualifying order

Here is the order in which the drivers will set their lap times today:

Qualifying Pos. Driver Car No. Team 1 J.J. Yeley 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 2 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 3 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 4 Justin Haley 7 Rick Ware Racing Ford 5 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 6 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 8 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 10 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 11 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 12 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 13 Riley Herbst 35 Rick Ware Racing Ford 14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 16 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 17 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 18 A.J. Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 19 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 20 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 21 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 24 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 26 Bubba Wallace (P) 23 23XI Racing Toyota 27 Tyler Reddick (P) 45 23XI Racing Toyota 28 Austin Cindric (P) 2 Team Penske Ford 29 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 30 Chase Briscoe (P) 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 31 Ross Chastain (P) 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 32 Kyle Larson (P) 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Chase Elliott (P) 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Christopher Bell (P) 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 35 Joey Logano (P) 22 Team Penske Ford 36 William Byron (P) 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 37 Ryan Blaney (P) 12 Team Penske Ford

