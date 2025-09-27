close global

NASCAR driver AJ Allmendinger at the Kansas Speedway in 2024

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Kansas start time, TV channel and live stream

Chris Deeley
The NASCAR Cup Series hits Kansas Speedway today (Saturday, September 27) for qualifying, and we've got all of the details you need.

Today's qualifying session at the 1.5 mile tri-oval will determine the starting lineup for Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET, the middle race of the playoffs Round of 12 and the last before the unpredictable Roval next weekend.

In last season's race at Kansas, it was Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell who took pole position, just edging out team-mate Ty Gibbs and RCR's Kyle Busch on that occasion.

However, it was Trackhouse's Ross Chastain who took the win that weekend, with William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. following him home despite Bell leading nearly half of the laps in the race.

We certainly cannot wait to see how the action unfolds this afternoon and who comes out on top heading into Sunday's race.

What time is NASCAR qualifying today?

Cup Series qualifying at Kansas Speedway is scheduled to start at 2:10pm ET on Saturday, September 20, with practice taking place directly before at 1pm ET.

The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 2:10pm
United States (CT): 1:10pm
United States (MT): 12:10pm
United States (PT): 11:10am

What TV channel is NASCAR qualifying on today?

Today's qualifying action will be broadcast live on truTV, with coverage getting underway on the channel at 3pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the session via the radio, SiriusXM and PRN are the places to go.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's qualifying.

Those looking to live stream today’s session on the go can do so via the truTV app, whilst the truTV channel can also be viewed via any streaming platforms that carry the service, such as:

- Hulu + Live TV
- YouTube TV
- DirecTV Stream
- Sling TV (Blue package)

Qualifying order

Here is the order in which the drivers will set their lap times today:

Qualifying Pos. Driver Car No. Team
1J.J. Yeley44NY Racing Team Chevrolet
2Daniel Suárez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
3Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford
4Justin Haley7Rick Ware Racing Ford
5John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota
6Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
8Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford
10Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
11Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota
12Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team Ford
13Riley Herbst35Rick Ware Racing Ford
14Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
15Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford
16Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford
17Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford
18A.J. Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
19Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford
20Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford
21Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
23Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
24Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
25Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford
26Bubba Wallace (P)2323XI Racing Toyota
27Tyler Reddick (P)4523XI Racing Toyota
28Austin Cindric (P)2Team Penske Ford
29Denny Hamlin (P)11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
30Chase Briscoe (P)19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
31Ross Chastain (P)1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32Kyle Larson (P)5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33Chase Elliott (P)9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34Christopher Bell (P)20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
35Joey Logano (P)22Team Penske Ford
36William Byron (P)24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
37Ryan Blaney (P)12Team Penske Ford

