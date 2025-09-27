NASCAR Qualifying Today: Kansas start time, TV channel and live stream
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Kansas start time, TV channel and live stream
The NASCAR Cup Series hits Kansas Speedway today (Saturday, September 27) for qualifying, and we've got all of the details you need.
Today's qualifying session at the 1.5 mile tri-oval will determine the starting lineup for Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET, the middle race of the playoffs Round of 12 and the last before the unpredictable Roval next weekend.
In last season's race at Kansas, it was Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell who took pole position, just edging out team-mate Ty Gibbs and RCR's Kyle Busch on that occasion.
However, it was Trackhouse's Ross Chastain who took the win that weekend, with William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. following him home despite Bell leading nearly half of the laps in the race.
We certainly cannot wait to see how the action unfolds this afternoon and who comes out on top heading into Sunday's race.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife reveal family loss as Cup Series team confirm final race
What time is NASCAR qualifying today?
Cup Series qualifying at Kansas Speedway is scheduled to start at 2:10pm ET on Saturday, September 20, with practice taking place directly before at 1pm ET.
The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States (ET): 2:10pm
United States (CT): 1:10pm
United States (MT): 12:10pm
United States (PT): 11:10am
What TV channel is NASCAR qualifying on today?
Today's qualifying action will be broadcast live on truTV, with coverage getting underway on the channel at 3pm ET.
For those wanting to tune into the session via the radio, SiriusXM and PRN are the places to go.
Live stream options
There are several streaming options available for today's qualifying.
Those looking to live stream today’s session on the go can do so via the truTV app, whilst the truTV channel can also be viewed via any streaming platforms that carry the service, such as:
- Hulu + Live TV
- YouTube TV
- DirecTV Stream
- Sling TV (Blue package)
READ MORE: Denny Hamlin team set for change after NASCAR penalty
Qualifying order
Here is the order in which the drivers will set their lap times today:
|Qualifying Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|J.J. Yeley
|44
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
|2
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|3
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|4
|Justin Haley
|7
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|5
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|6
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|7
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|9
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|10
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|11
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|12
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|13
|Riley Herbst
|35
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|14
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|15
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|16
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|17
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|18
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|19
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|20
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|21
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|22
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|23
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|24
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|25
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|26
|Bubba Wallace (P)
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|27
|Tyler Reddick (P)
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|28
|Austin Cindric (P)
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|29
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|30
|Chase Briscoe (P)
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|31
|Ross Chastain (P)
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|32
|Kyle Larson (P)
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|33
|Chase Elliott (P)
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|34
|Christopher Bell (P)
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|35
|Joey Logano (P)
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|36
|William Byron (P)
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|37
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|12
|Team Penske Ford
GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source
Related
Latest News
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Kansas start time, TV channel and live stream
- 52 minutes ago
NASCAR Today: Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife reveal family loss as Cup Series team confirm final race
- 1 hour ago
F1 star tipped to replace Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin
- Today 03:00
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Kansas start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- Today 02:00
NASCAR star Denny Hamlin kicked out of Uber in Miami
- Today 01:00
NASCAR 'seriously weighing the possibility' of SEISMIC Cup Series change
- Today 00:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
- 20 september
F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance
- 23 september
NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date
- 23 september
Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team
- 15 september
Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire
- 18 september
Christian Horner set for return to F1 in 2026 after Red Bull exit
- 22 september