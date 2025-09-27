NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Kansas start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Kansas Speedway today - Saturday, September 27 - for qualifying.

Today's qualifying session will determine the starting lineup for Saturday evening's Xfinity Series race, known as the Kansas Lottery 300, the second playoff race of the 2025 season.

Aric Almirola upset the field last time out at Bristol to take the win, beating out the 12 playoff drivers all looking to secure their spots in the Round of 8, including massive favorite Connor Zilisch.

Zilisch is a massive 85 points above the cut line with two races to go in the Round of 12, with Justin Allgaier currently closest to him at 53 points above the cut, while Nick Sanchez, Jesse Love, Austin Hill and Sammy Smith are the four drivers currently on the outside looking in.

What time is Xfinity Series qualifying today?

Xfinity Series qualifying at Bristol is scheduled to start at 2:10pm ET today - Saturday, September 27.

The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 2:10pm

United States (CT): 1:10pm

United States (MT): 12:10pm

United States (PT): 11:10am



What TV channel is Xfinity Series qualifying on today?

Today's qualifying action will not be broadcast live on TV. However, you can watch all of the action live for free on The CW App.

Unfortunately, there is no live radio coverage of the session being broadcast.

Live stream options

The best streaming option to watch Xfinity Series qualifying today is via The CW App.

The CW App is showing all of the qualifying and practice sessions from the Xfinity Series in 2025 exclusively and for free.

Entry List

Here is the full NASCAR entry list for this weekend's Xfinity Series event:

1. Sheldon Creed, No. 00, Haas Factory Team Ford

2. Carson Kvapil, No. 1, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

3. Jesse Love, No. 2, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4. Parker Retzlaff, No. 4, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

5. Nick Leitz, No. 07, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet

6. Justin Allgaier, No. 7, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

7. Sammy Smith, No. 8, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Daniel Dye, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9. Brenden Queen, No. 11, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10. Garrett Smithley, No. 14, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet

11. Christian Eckes, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

12. Rajah Caruth, No. 17, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13. William Sawalich, No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14. Justin Bonsignore, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15. Brandon Jones, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16. Austin Hill, No. 21, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17. Patrick Staropoli, No. 24, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

18. Harrison Burton, No. 25, AM Racing Ford

19. Dean Thompson, No. 26, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

20. Jeb Burton, No. 27, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

21. Kyle Sieg, No. 28, RSS Racing Ford

22. Blaine Perkins, No. 31, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

23. Austin Green, No. 32, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

24. Glen Reen, No. 35, Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota

25. Ryan Sieg, No. 39, RSS Racing Ford

26. Sam Mayer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford

27. Anthony Alfredo, No. 42, Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

28. Brennan Poole, No. 44, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

29. Mason Massey, No. 45, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

30. Nick Sanchez, No. 48, Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

31. Jeremy Clements, No. 51, Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

32. Joey Gase, No. 53, Joey Gase Motorsports Ford

33. Taylor Gray, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

34. Leland Honeyman, No. 70, Cope Family Racing Chevrolet

35. Ryan Ellis, No. 71, DGM Racing Chevrolet

36. Kole Raz, No. 76, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet

37. Connor Zilisch, No. 88, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

38. Josh Williams, No. 91, DGM Racing Chevrolet

39. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99, Viking Motorsports Chevrolet



