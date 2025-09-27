close global

An image of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin frowning and looking into the distance

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin kicked out of Uber in Miami

Sam Cook
NASCAR Cup Series legend Denny Hamlin has revealed that he was once kicked out of an Uber while getting a lift around Miami.

Hamlin is currently searching for his maiden NASCAR Cup Series championship, in the round of 12 in the 2025 playoffs.

The Floridian should make it through to the round of eight, already sat 27 points above the cutoff line, but he has not been particularly upbeat about his chances.

And that's because the 59-time Cup Series race winner has suggested that the season finale at Phoenix has similar characteristics to the Bristol Motor Speedway, where he could only finish 31st.

Now, away from the track, Hamlin has recalled a story from a few years ago, when he was kicked out of a taxi in Miami.

Hamlin suggested that it was because his face mask slipped, with strict rules regarding Ubers being in place around the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I don’t care much about my Uber rating," Hamlin told The Athletic. "But I’m a quiet, 'yes sir, yes ma’am' passenger. That’s all I do.

"However, I was once kicked out of an Uber in Miami because my mask fell below my nose. The driver didn’t give me a warning - just told me to get out. I was in the middle of nowhere. I’m like, 'What!? Are you serious?'

"Done. I was done. And I’m anti-confrontational when it comes to stuff like that. I’m not the send-the-steak-back kind of guy. But no warning. Just 'get the freak out of my car.'"

NASCAR HEADLINES: Team Penske star ‘mindblown’ as Cup Series champion makes retirement reveal

Hamlin's hunt for a maiden title

Hamlin is firmly in contention for the round of eight, and sits 27 points above the cut-off line, as he hunts for a maiden title.

Now 44 years old, Hamlin is regarded as one of the greatest drivers never to have won a championship, and also co-owns a team as he looks towards life after full-time Cup Series racing.

Two drivers for the team that he co-owns - 23XI Racing - however, are struggling to make it out of the round of 12.

Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace suffered a nightmare at the recent New Hampshire race, and sit 23 and 27 points respectively off bubble driver Chase Briscoe.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings after New Hampshire

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team +/- to Cutoff Line
1Ryan Blaney (12)Team PenskeAdvanced
2William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports+47
3Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports+41
4Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing+29
5Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing+27
6Joey Logano (22)Team Penske+24
7Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports+14
8Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing+12
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ROUND OF 8 CUTOFF LINE - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing-12
10Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske-19
11Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing-23
12Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing-27

