NASCAR Cup Series team confirm final race as official statement released
NASCAR Cup Series team confirm final race as official statement released
Beard Motorsports have announced their final NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2025 season.
Anthony Alfredo will return to the No. 62 car for October's fall race at Talladega, where he's entered three of his previous five races for the team (along with Daytona twice, where he failed to qualify this year).
NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch split confirmed as Cup Series champion makes Michael Jordan reveal
The race will be the No. 62 car's fifth of the yeah, after Alfredo's entries at Daytona and Talladega and Jesse Love's pair of races at Texas and Indianapolis, with his 24th in the latter being the team's best result of the year.
The team confirmed in their statement: "The YellaWood 500 will be the team’s final contest for the 2025 season."
READ MORE: Denny Hamlin team set for change after NASCAR penalty
Alfredo set to team up with Beard again
Beard Motorsports executive vice president Amie Beard-Deja said: “Racing is a passion project for us. We’ve said it many times, but we go to the racetrack with the intention of being competitive, running up front and contending for wins. Our spring race at Talladega last year is a great example of the hard work, effort and commitment we devote to being contenders.”
“I'm pumped to be driving the No. 62 DUDE Wipes Chevrolet at Talladega again,” Alfredo added. “DUDE Wipes has been so important to me and my career and just all around a great group of people to work with during the last several years.
"I can’t say enough about this opportunity to be back with DUDE Wipes, Beard Motorsports and the Beard family at Talladega. I take a lot of pride driving the No. 62 Beard Chevrolet and I'm honored to be trusted behind the wheel every time we go to a superspeedway.
"We had such a great run there in the spring – leading a lot of laps during the second stage and really showing what this team can do. We have a lot to build on and can’t wait to get to do it all again.”
GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source
Related
Latest News
NASCAR chief declares Team Penske 'untouchable' in damning Cup Series admission
- 1 hour ago
NASCAR Cup Series team confirm final race as official statement released
- 2 hours ago
Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt pay tearful tribute after family tragedy
- 3 hours ago
NASCAR Today: Team Penske star ‘mindblown’ as Cup Series champion makes retirement reveal
- Today 12:00
277-race Cup Series driver drops massive hint over NASCAR future
- Today 03:00
NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson reveals motivation behind retirement delay
- Today 02:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
- 20 september
F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance
- 23 september
NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date
- 23 september
Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team
- 15 september
Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire
- 18 september
Christian Horner set for return to F1 in 2026 after Red Bull exit
- 22 september