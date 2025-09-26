NASCAR Cup Series team confirm final race as official statement released

Change your timezone:

Beard Motorsports have announced their final NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2025 season.

Anthony Alfredo will return to the No. 62 car for October's fall race at Talladega, where he's entered three of his previous five races for the team (along with Daytona twice, where he failed to qualify this year).

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch split confirmed as Cup Series champion makes Michael Jordan reveal

The race will be the No. 62 car's fifth of the yeah, after Alfredo's entries at Daytona and Talladega and Jesse Love's pair of races at Texas and Indianapolis, with his 24th in the latter being the team's best result of the year.

The team confirmed in their statement: "The YellaWood 500 will be the team’s final contest for the 2025 season."

READ MORE: Denny Hamlin team set for change after NASCAR penalty

Alfredo set to team up with Beard again

Beard Motorsports executive vice president Amie Beard-Deja said: “Racing is a passion project for us. We’ve said it many times, but we go to the racetrack with the intention of being competitive, running up front and contending for wins. Our spring race at Talladega last year is a great example of the hard work, effort and commitment we devote to being contenders.”

“I'm pumped to be driving the No. 62 DUDE Wipes Chevrolet at Talladega again,” Alfredo added. “DUDE Wipes has been so important to me and my career and just all around a great group of people to work with during the last several years.

"I can’t say enough about this opportunity to be back with DUDE Wipes, Beard Motorsports and the Beard family at Talladega. I take a lot of pride driving the No. 62 Beard Chevrolet and I'm honored to be trusted behind the wheel every time we go to a superspeedway.

"We had such a great run there in the spring – leading a lot of laps during the second stage and really showing what this team can do. We have a lot to build on and can’t wait to get to do it all again.”

GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source

Related