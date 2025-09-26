Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt pay tearful tribute after family tragedy
Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt pay tearful tribute after family tragedy
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy are mourning the loss of their dog, Junebug, at the age of 15.
Dale Jr. had revealed earlier in the year that the Pomeranian had suffered a stroke which saw him struggle with movement and fall over frequently, something he admitted was 'tough' on his wife.
Back in March, he said: “He’s doing that on a couple of legs where he is not sure where the ground’s at. And he falls over, he falls over like a fainting goat. And not moving very well, for about two days, he was mute. I just got a text from Amy that he is barking.
"So yesterday, I got him just to growl, just a little bit, because I play with him about his food… That’s the only way we can get him to take anything down."
NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch split confirmed as Cup Series champion makes Michael Jordan reveal
Amy Earnhardt shares Junebug tribute on Instagram
Alongside a series of pictures of Junebug in better days, Amy posted online: "Yesterday my tiny Junebug made his way over the rainbow bridge. My heart is broken. I know dogs don’t live forever, but we definitely don’t get them long enough. I’m going to miss you my sweet boy. Fly high and I’ll see you again."
She also appeared on Dale Jr.'s podcast this week, saying: "I'm gonna miss him, he was a sweet little boy. I was - I'm gonna cry - I was holding him when he passed away, which is...I'm grateful for, because if I had to make the choice to put him down that would've been harder.
"He was sleeping next to me down in the Elvis room, my alarm went off and I could hear he wasn't breathing that well so I look over and I'm just petting him. As soon as I picked him up and started taking him towards the front door, he just passed away. I feel like he waited for me to wake up.
"I miss him. Isla was sad yesterday again, so I think she's going to go in and out of it with me, but Nicole's going to continue to torture us with all of her commentary about 'he's in the dirt, he's in the yard', and maybe it's some comic relief."
GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source
Related
Latest News
NASCAR chief declares Team Penske 'untouchable' in damning Cup Series admission
- 1 hour ago
NASCAR Cup Series team confirm final race as official statement released
- 2 hours ago
Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt pay tearful tribute after family tragedy
- 3 hours ago
NASCAR Today: Team Penske star ‘mindblown’ as Cup Series champion makes retirement reveal
- Today 12:00
277-race Cup Series driver drops massive hint over NASCAR future
- Today 03:00
NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson reveals motivation behind retirement delay
- Today 02:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
- 20 september
F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance
- 23 september
NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date
- 23 september
Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team
- 15 september
Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire
- 18 september
Christian Horner set for return to F1 in 2026 after Red Bull exit
- 22 september