close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
NASCAR logo on a flag

NASCAR Today: Team Penske star ‘mindblown’ as Cup Series champion makes retirement reveal

NASCAR Today: Team Penske star ‘mindblown’ as Cup Series champion makes retirement reveal

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
NASCAR logo on a flag

Team Penske star Ryan Blaney has admitted he is mindblown by those who doubt teammate Joey Logano.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson reveals motivation behind retirement delay

Related image
Related image

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson has revealed what motivates him to not retire from racing and still take part in events despite having recently turned 50.

➡️ READ MORE

Vice President JD Vance visits NASCAR team at North Carolina HQ

Related image
Related image

One NASCAR Cup Series team had a big visitor at their base in NC this week!

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR team sign Cup Series championship winner for 2026

Related image
Related image

A NASCAR outfit have secured a major coup by adding a championship-winning caliber figure to their team.

➡️ READ MORE

277-race Cup Series driver drops massive hint over NASCAR future

Related image
Related image

A NASCAR driver has dropped a major clue on what the future holds for him in stock car racing.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series

Latest News

NASCAR chief declares Team Penske 'untouchable' in damning Cup Series admission
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR chief declares Team Penske 'untouchable' in damning Cup Series admission

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR Cup Series team confirm final race as official statement released
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series team confirm final race as official statement released

  • 2 hours ago
Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt pay tearful tribute after family tragedy
NASCAR

Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt pay tearful tribute after family tragedy

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR Today: Team Penske star ‘mindblown’ as Cup Series champion makes retirement reveal
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Team Penske star ‘mindblown’ as Cup Series champion makes retirement reveal

  • Today 12:00
277-race Cup Series driver drops massive hint over NASCAR future
NASCAR

277-race Cup Series driver drops massive hint over NASCAR future

  • Today 03:00
NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson reveals motivation behind retirement delay
NASCAR Legends

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson reveals motivation behind retirement delay

  • Today 02:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity

  • 20 september
 F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance

F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance

  • 23 september
 NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date

NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date

  • 23 september
 Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

  • 15 september
 Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire

Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire

  • 18 september
 Christian Horner set for return to F1 in 2026 after Red Bull exit

Christian Horner set for return to F1 in 2026 after Red Bull exit

  • 22 september

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x