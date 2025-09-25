Vice President JD Vance visits NASCAR team at North Carolina HQ

Change your timezone:

NASCAR got the seal of White House approval this week as Vice President JD Vance visited Richard Childress Racing at their North Carolina headquarters.

The 41-year-old Vance paid the surprise visit as part of a private fundraising event in between attending other commitments in Lexington and Concord on Wednesday.

Vance visits Richard Childress Racing

Vance arrived at the RCR shop in a 25-vehicle motorcade, which included a number of local first responders in the shape of NC state troopers, Greensboro firefighters and Forsyth County paramedics.

It is not the first time that Richard Childress, owner of the iconic team, has played host to top leading Republican figures in recent times.

Last year, he hosted now-President Donald Trump at the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, whilst Pence himself then attended October's race at the Charlotte ROVAL. Childress also visited with Trump ahead of the 2025 Daytona 500, where the President did two ceremonial laps of the track ahead of the green flag in his motorcade.

Reflecting on Pence's visit this time around, Childress admitted he was caught off-guard and told ABC45 News: "To see him, yes, I will support him in any way I can or whenever I need to."

President Donald Trump attended the 2025 Daytona 500 in February

NASCAR and the White House

Normally when NASCAR and politics come together, it is the racers visiting the White House to mark their recent championship victories.

Earlier this year Team Penske visited the nation’s capital, with Ryan Blaney admitting afterwards: "It was a cool experience to be able to celebrate Penske's accomplishments from my championship and Joey's and Joseph's Indy 500s, the sports car guys with the 24 Hours. It was nice to get invited and be able to go."

Blaney continued: "I would have put it up there. It's like you couldn't turn down the opportunity, right?

"You get to go to the place and meet the person that's running your country and no matter who's in there, like you're gonna take that opportunity,"

“So it was a fun day. It was really neat to just walk around and see kind of the ins and outs. To see the Oval Office, I think, was one of the neatest things for me.

"It's like this is the place where no matter who's in there, this is their office, you know? And that was just really cool to see."

