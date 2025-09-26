NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson reveals motivation behind retirement delay

Change your timezone:

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson has revealed what motivates him to keep on racing at 50 years old and with nothing left to prove.

Johnson's status as a NASCAR legend has long been secured, having won seven Cup Series championships and 83 races throughout what has been a fine career.

The now 50-year-old retired from full-time Cup Series racing at the end of 2020, but after a brief stint in IndyCar, he has continued to dip his toes back into NASCAR waters every now and again, alongside his commitments as team owner at Legacy Motor Club.

This season, for example, Johnson has raced at both the Daytona 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, where he finished third and 40th, respectively.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch split confirmed as Cup Series champion makes Michael Jordan reveal

Jimmie Johnson reveals motivation to keep racing

With nothing to prove, many question why Johnson has not yet hung up his racing boots for good.

As it turns out, there is plenty of motivation for Johnson to keep racing, beyond winning and the accolades and recognition that come with it.

"It’s really about having fun now," Johnson explained to The Athletic.

"The more time I spend around the Cup Series with this generation of car, the more I realize my chances of having a real shot to win, unless it’s at Daytona or Talladega, are slim.

"These Next Gen cars are so different, and the guys who do it every single day keep inching away from people like me who moonlight a few times a year.

"So my goals have shifted: If it helps the team, I’m in. If I get to go out there and have fun, I’m absolutely in."

READ MORE: Denny Hamlin team set for change after NASCAR penalty

Related