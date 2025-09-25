NASCAR team sign Cup Series championship winner for 2026

Change your timezone:

NASCAR Xfinity Series outfit JR Motorsports have confirmed the signing of championship-winning Cup Series crew chief Rodney Childers for 2026.

Childers is a well-respected figure within the NASCAR garage, with his finest moment having come in 2014 when he guided Kevin Harvick to Cup Series glory at Stewart-Haas Racing.

Harvick and Childers enjoyed tremendous success together, taking 37 victories as driver and crew chief, whilst the 49-year-old also has previous experience at Evernham Motorsports, Michael Waltrip Racing, and most recently, Spire Motorsports, whom he joined for 2025 and departed months later.

Now, Childers looks set to bring his wealth of knowledge to the No. 1 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports in what will be known as the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (now Xfinity Series) for 2026, with Connor Zilisch and Carson Kvapil set to split duties behind the wheel.

JR Motorsports confirm Childers signing

Speaking in the official statement that confirmed his arrival, Dale Earnhardt Jr., JR Motorsports team owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer, revealed he has long desired to work with the 49-year-old.

“Rodney’s resume and career speak for itself,” he explained. “Rodney and I grew up together and have known each other since we were kids.

"That’s a relationship that has always been close and has remained close to this day.

"We’ve always had interest in working together in motorsports, and I’m thankful that this opportunity came about and we could bring him into the JRM family.”

Childers excited to join JR Motorsports

Elsewhere, Childers himself explained: “I’m so excited to be joining the JRM family.

“To see what Dale, Kelley, and Mr. H [Rick Hendrick] have built here is quite amazing, and their results show for themselves.

"Dale and Kelley have meant a lot to me for some 30 years, and I can’t wait to be part of this group.

"Plus, I get to be the lucky guy to lead two amazing young men that have a huge amount of talent and a big future in our sport.”