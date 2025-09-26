Change your timezone:

Joe Gibbs Racing made the call to park Ty Gibbs and call it a day at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday and not NASCAR, officials have revealed.

Denny Hamlin vs Ty Gibbs was the storyline of the NASCAR weekend at New Hampshire, and it turns out the latter was parked by his team after the events at the track unfolded.

The Mobil 1 301 produced a massive Joe Gibbs Racing flashpoint as the two teammates - one battling for a title and the other not even in the playoffs - cooked up some prime Cup Series playoff beef, with the full picture about what happened after now becoming clearer.

To put things in a nutshell, Denny got so frustrated by his teammate’s antics that he wrecked him after 110 laps. He summed up his feelings on team radio by asking his crew, “What the f*** is he doing?”.

The postrace fallout has been significant, with Hamlin saying he felt “wronged”, and adding that he expects team leadership to “quarterback” the way forward. Team owner Joe Gibbs though said he expected the drivers to handle things.

We are starting to piece together the afternoon’s events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and we do now have a key additional nugget of information to add to the jigsaw. Who decided to park Ty?

Who parked Ty Gibbs at New Hampshire?

Gibbs initially headed for the DVP area for repairs to his car after sustaining damage in the incident, but later returned to the track, only to return to the garage and park it up shortly afterwards after another skirmish with a wall, this time for good.

Reports at the time suggested it was a broken toe link, which are typically repairable, but that proved to be the end of Gibbs' day. As it turns out, that was JGR's call, and not NASCAR's.

“That was a team decision,” Amanda Ellis, Senior Director of Racing Communications at NASCAR explained on the latest Hauler Talk podcast.

“It was not related to NASCAR telling them that they could not go back out on track.

“The team ultimately decided that they were done for the day.”

So we now have confirmation on a key decision from JGR as the actual race unfolded, but even more important ones are looming. As in, how do they handle this internally?

Disconnect at Joe Gibbs Racing?

The comments from Hamlin and Joe Gibbs immediately suggested something of a disconnect in opinions, while Competition Director Chris Gabehart clearly did not want to come down too hard on his drivers racing each other.

Gabehart said: “I think there’s a reasonable etiquette to follow where everybody can get what they need out of it.

“But at the same time you can’t create an atmosphere where everybody just has to roll over and play nice all the time either, or you won’t hang as many banners as Joe Gibbs Racing has hung over the years.”

