277-race Cup Series driver drops massive hint over NASCAR future

277-race NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie has hinted that his career in the series could be coming to an end.

After being released from his Spire Motorsports team last year after going up against Carson Hocevar, LaJoie has made sporadic Cup Series appearances this year as a part-time racer.

He has raced in four events with Rick Ware Racing, while the North Carolina-born star has also been competing in some Truck Series events.

In the meantime, LaJoie has also become a big hit as an Amazon Prime analyst, while other media work has included the Stacking Pennies podcast.

LaJoie on Truck Series future

Speaking on the latest episode of that show, LaJoie admitted that his career is beginning to wind down, and that he isn't likely to be looking to do too many more Truck Series races beyond this season.

"I like doing TV," LaJoie said. "I think I’m gonna start up this carbon fiber business, and if NASCAR wants to keep doing the show [Stacking Pennies], I’ll keep doing the show because I like doing it and having the platform to talk about life and racing.

"But yeah, Trucks aren’t particularly fun to drive, and also like smashing my head up against the wall, metaphorically. Like, you’re fighting a battle that is just, if you’re not doing it yourself, you deal with all the bull****. We can’t do a new body build. Well, we can’t build it this way because GM this, and simulation that.

"So, if I had a really good opportunity call, then sure, I’ll entertain the conversation, but there’s like ten other things that I could be doing right now to start what the next chapter looks like, and I think I’m going to start focusing on that."

LaJoie hints at Daytona 500 running

In better news for fans of the man with 11 top-10 Cup Series finishes, LaJoie confirmed that he will still listen to offers about running in the Cup Series, namely the jewel in NASCAR's crown, the Daytona 500.

"I’ll entertain Daytona 500 offers because I think I can compete for a win in a decent car there, and made the race the hard way a couple of times," LaJoie continued.

"So, I think I bring some value to a team, and you could also make about a year’s worth of pay in one week.

"So, I’ll look at that, but yeah, like Truck Series offers, I’m not entertaining."

