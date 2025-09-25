NASCAR enforces mandatory change ahead of Cup Series playoff race at Kansas
NASCAR Cup Series teams have been hit with a mandatory change which could have major playoff implications at Kansas this weekend.
As the Round of 12 continues, all teams will need to contend with a significant tire change in the shape of a new right-side compound for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 (3pm ET, USA Network).
The new right-side construction will pair with a left-side Goodyear Racing Eagle which has been used at similar-sized tracks this season. The same setup will also be used to open the Round of 8 at the South Point 400 on October 12.
Why the new NASCAR tire for Kansas?
Goodyear says the change for Kansas is in a bid to combat ‘notable tire wear’ in recent races at the track.
Justin Fantozzi, Goodyear operations manager for global race tires, explained: “Kansas presents a unique set of conditions for teams - known for its relatively smooth surface, multiple grooves and close finishes - but recent races have shown notable tire wear.
“For both series [Xfinity will also race the new compound], new right-side tires are being introduced after undergoing construction changes to increase strategy options for the crew chiefs. This weekend, teams will need to balance grip with outright speed to maximize performance of these new Goodyear Racing Eagle tire setups.”
Cup Series teams will each have 10 sets of tires in their weekend allotment at Kansas - eight new sets for the 267-lap, 400-mile event, one for practice, and one for qualifying that carries over to the race.
Bristol tire chaos is fresh in the memory
All eyes will be on how the new tire performs this weekend, on the back of the chaos that ensued after a similar change was made for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol earlier this month.
On that occasion, there was speculation even before the race that things would get ‘interesting’, with Denny Hamlin saying the new compound had wrecked a machine used to test its durability.
The race subsequently saw tire wear beyond what anybody could have expected, with 36 lead changes and 14 caution periods following as a result.
