NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan drivers react to 'gut punch' as Hamlin sends brutal team message

Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing team is fighting for its NASCAR future on and off the track, and Sunday at New Hampshire goes down as a major loss.

Raging NASCAR superstar Denny Hamlin sends brutal message to Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing went from dominating NASCAR’s Cup Series playoffs to imploding in the space of a few short hours at New Hampshire on Sunday.

NASCAR is moving toward new playoff format that fans will LOVE says insider

It is the news that will send an army of NASCAR fans wild with delight - a new Cup Series playoff format they would LOVE is getting major traction in the corridors of power.

NASCAR champion says shocking Denny Hamlin decision could 'blow up' Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup Series championship bid and the immediate future of Joe Gibbs Racing are under threat after the weekend’s shocking events at New Hampshire.

Denny Hamlin demands NASCAR stop penalizing drivers and make major playoff change

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin has suggested a major change to the playoff format in the series.

