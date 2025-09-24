close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
A composite image of 23xi owner Michael Jordan and driver Bubba Wallace

NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan drivers react to 'gut punch' as Hamlin sends brutal team message

NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan drivers react to 'gut punch' as Hamlin sends brutal team message

Chris Deeley
A composite image of 23xi owner Michael Jordan and driver Bubba Wallace

Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing team is fighting for its NASCAR future on and off the track, and Sunday at New Hampshire goes down as a major loss.

➡️ READ MORE

Raging NASCAR superstar Denny Hamlin sends brutal message to Joe Gibbs Racing

Related image
Related image

Joe Gibbs Racing went from dominating NASCAR’s Cup Series playoffs to imploding in the space of a few short hours at New Hampshire on Sunday.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR is moving toward new playoff format that fans will LOVE says insider

Related image
Related image

It is the news that will send an army of NASCAR fans wild with delight - a new Cup Series playoff format they would LOVE is getting major traction in the corridors of power.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR champion says shocking Denny Hamlin decision could 'blow up' Joe Gibbs Racing

Related image
Related image

Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup Series championship bid and the immediate future of Joe Gibbs Racing are under threat after the weekend’s shocking events at New Hampshire.

➡️ READ MORE

Denny Hamlin demands NASCAR stop penalizing drivers and make major playoff change

Related image
Related image

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin has suggested a major change to the playoff format in the series.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series 23XI Racing

Latest News

Carlos Sainz provides update on WILD Williams exit rumour
Formula 1

Carlos Sainz provides update on WILD Williams exit rumour

  • 19 minutes ago
Important NASCAR team update emerges after Cup Series lawsuit settled
NASCAR Cup Series

Important NASCAR team update emerges after Cup Series lawsuit settled

  • 2 hours ago
Kyle Larson reacts to NASCAR legend's huge racing announcement
NASCAR News

Kyle Larson reacts to NASCAR legend's huge racing announcement

  • 3 hours ago
Denny Hamlin drops major update on new NASCAR playoff format
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin drops major update on new NASCAR playoff format

  • Today 13:00
NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan drivers react to 'gut punch' as Hamlin sends brutal team message
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan drivers react to 'gut punch' as Hamlin sends brutal team message

  • Today 12:00
McLaren F1 chief opens up on issue affecting Lando Norris
Formula 1

McLaren F1 chief opens up on issue affecting Lando Norris

  • Today 03:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity

  • 20 september
 Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

  • 4 september
 F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance

F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance

  • Yesterday 03:00
 NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date

NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date

  • Yesterday 00:00
 Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

  • 15 september
 Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire

Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire

  • 18 september

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x