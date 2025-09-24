close global

A generic image of the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2024

Foreign racing series looking to sign MORE Cup Series drivers

Sam Cook
The Australian Supercars Championship have expressed their desire to have three NASCAR racers in its series.

Team Penske star Austin Cindric has been confirmed as a wildcard entry for the season finale in Adelaide, and has revealed his excitement at testing himself against drivers from a different series.

Now, a key member of Australian motorsport has suggested that the series want at least triple that amount of Cup Series racers for the event which takes place at Thanksgiving in 2025.

South Australian Motorsport Board CEO Mark Warren has said that he wants a driver from all three NASCAR manufacturers on his grid, with Connor Zilisch rumoured to be being dispatched by GM to race in a Chevrolet for the Supercars event.

"Our ultimate ambition is to have a wildcard driver from each of the manufacturers involved in NASCAR; Toyota, Ford and Chevrolet," Warren told Speedcafe.

"We’ve now got the Ford driver. It would be fantastic to have a Chevrolet driver and also a Toyota driver in future years."

NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series star reveals RETIREMENT deal as 23XI suffer playoff disaster

Could Zilisch race in Supercars?

19-year-old Zilisch has been a revelation in 2025, sitting atop the Xfinity Series standings after nine race victories, and having made his Cup Series debut this year too.

Warren has admitted that getting somebody of Zilisch's calibre for this year's event could be difficult, however, with the tricky timing of the grand final in Adelaide.

"There’s been discussions with the GM side for a couple of years. It is difficult, honestly, because it’s Thanksgiving this year at the same time as our event," Warren continued.

"Not all of the NASCAR drivers can make it because they have family commitments, but we’ll keep trying and see who we can get here."

READ MORE: Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing reacts to NASCAR 'gut punch'

