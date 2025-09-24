Change your timezone:

A major update has emerged over the future of one NASCAR Cup Series team following the conclusion of a recent lawsuit in the sport.

Back in April, Legacy Motor Club sued Rick Ware Racing after a disagreement over the sale of a team charter.

LMC, who are owned by seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, claimed they had signed a contract for one of RWR's charters, but that RWR were attempting to pull out of the deal.

There appeared to be confusion over which charter they had agreed to purchase and when the ownership transfer would take place, with RWR believing it to be 2027, but LMC under the impression that the deal would go ahead for 2026.

Just last week, the lawsuit 'amicably' came to an end, with both teams releasing a joint statement announcing the settlement.

But there was another team wrapped up in this disagreement - Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK).

RFK handed 2026 update after 'amicable' lawsuit

Via their No. 60 car, RFK Racing were relying on the charter lease from RWR and had to patiently wait for the dispute to conclude to be sure of their driver contracts and various team deals for 2026.

Had the settlement included a clause that saw their charter sold off, it would have created uncertainty for the No. 60 car, currently driven by Ryan Preece, heading into next season.

However, FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass has now confirmed that the LMC and RWR settlement will not affect RKF Racing for next year.

"Yes. RFK will lease a charter next year from Rick Ware as has been planned all along," he wrote.

The following day, Pockrass shared a statement from an RFK spokesman that clarified: “We can confirm driver and partner agreements are in place for the 60 team. We are happy to continue our charter agreement as Rick Ware Racing and Legacy Motorsports have indicated that contracts will be honored.”

