Denny Hamlin demands NASCAR stop penalizing drivers and make major playoff change

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin has suggested a major change to the playoff format in the series.

The 2025 playoffs are well underway, with Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Shane van Gisbergen and Josh Berry all being eliminated from the round of 16 at the Bristol Motor Speedway, before Ryan Blaney locked himself into the round of eight last weekend.

Hamlin - who is still searching for his first Cup Series championship - is still in contention, but has been rather downbeat about his chances following the New Hampshire race due to it having similar characteristics to the Phoenix Raceway, the site of the season finale.

His hopes weren't helped by a dramatic moment with teammate Ty Gibbs. Hamlin spun out Gibbs after complaining at length about him on the radio, continuing that rant after the wreck and wondering aloud if team members were afraid to deliver feedback to the team owner's grandson.

While the round of 12 is well underway and still offers opportunities for Hamlin, he spoke before the race at New Hampshire about the need to alter the current playoff format.

He suggested that NASCAR should eliminate resets from the playoffs, which he believes penalizes drivers who are performing well.

"It's kind of what I proposed in the playoff committee council thing is that stop the resets, if you wanna do eliminations, just cut off the bottom four after every three races or so," Hamlin said on his Actions Detrimental podcast.

"Why you gotta keep resetting? If you wanna reset, do it with your four-race playoff or whatever it might be, you reset it once there and whatever it might be but you should just keep cutting off the bottom for s many eliminations as you want and stop penalizing guys who have driven well like the No. 19 car did in all three playoff races."

Hamlin downbeat on championship hopes

Hamlin is firmly in contention for the round of eight, and sits 27 points above the cut-off line.

Two drivers for the team that he co-owns - 23XI Racing - however, are struggling to make it out of the round of 12.

Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace suffered a nightmare at New Hampshire, and sit 23 and 27 points respectively off bubble driver Chase Briscoe.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings after New Hampshire

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team +/- to Cutoff Line 1 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske Advanced 2 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports +47 3 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports +41 4 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing +29 5 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing +27 6 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske +24 7 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports +14 8 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing +12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ROUND OF 8 CUTOFF LINE - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 9 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing -12 10 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske -19 11 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing -23 12 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing -27

