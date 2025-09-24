Kyle Larson reacts to NASCAR legend's huge racing announcement
2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has given his verdict on a recent announcement from racing legend Tony Stewart.
Stewart, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion himself, earned legendary status in the sport for his actions both on and off the track as a driver and a team owner.
In 2009, history was made when Stewart joined forces with Gene Haas to form Stewart-Haas Racing, with the team going on to win the championship with Stewart as a driver in 2011. A further championship would follow at SHR for Kevin Harvick in 2014, whilst Kurt Busch won the 2017 Daytona 500 while driving for SHR, too.
Due to his fine achievements, Stewart made it into the NASCAR Hall of Fame and has kept up competing, with his drag-racing career set to continue in 2026 with Elite Motorsports.
But his latest announcement concerned touring sprint car series, High Limit, where Tony Stewart Racing will compete next year with Rico Abreu.
Larson 'not surprised' by Stewart merger
TSR confirmed that they would be merging their sprint-car program for 2026 with Abreu joining Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, who will pilot the TSR #24 full-time next season.
Of course, that announcement is big for Larson, given that he is one of the co-owners of and competes often in the High Limit Racing series.
When asked by FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass what he made of the news, the Hendrick Motorsports driver revealed: "I think it's great for High Limit to have TSR kind of merge with Rico and be with us.
"But in the same point, in a way you're losing a team and the whole ecosystem, so yeah, that part is unfortunate.
"I think Tony's got so much on his plate now, and it just makes things a lot easier to team up with Rico and still be involved in sprint car racing.
"Yeah, they're great friends too, so it wasn't surprising when I heard of it."
