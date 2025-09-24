close global

A generic image of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin drops major update on new NASCAR playoff format

Graham Shaw
NASCAR nation is screaming for a new Cup Series playoff format in 2026, and it appears those wishes are about to be granted.

The days of having just one championship race define an entire 36-race season appear to be numbered, with a new format in the works.

NASCAR’s playoff committee met in the last few days to discuss the options - which appear to be headed by a 3-3-4 system - three playoff stages with the final deciding round consisting of four races. This despite growing support for a return to a 36-race championship with no playoffs.

A final decision by NASCAR is not expected until after the 2025 championship race in Phoenix on Sunday, November 2. But speculation is wild about which way the sport will go.

Current superstar driver Denny Hamlin has yet to win a championship despite a glittering career which has so far netted 59 Cup Series race victories. He says change is coming, and he believes it WILL be good news for the fans.

Hamlin on playoff format change

Speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast, he revealed: “My hope is that it does get simplified. I want those that perform well over the first two thirds of the season to be rewarded more than 5 points, if there is playoff bonus points.

“Whatever it is, I just want the guys that show excellence every week to be rewarded for that and not have to fight every three weeks with a reset to take away their advantage that they had built.

“Surely there’s a format out there that can give a little bit to everyone and I think it’s possible.

“From what I’ve seen proposed, we’re on the right track, and it’s certainly gonna be better than what we have.”

Is the NASCAR playoff era over?

That growing support for a return to a non-playoff format is significant, per playoff committee member Jeff Gluck. But like Gluck, Hamlin fears it will not be enough to win the day.

“I just would not get your hopes up on a 36-race [championship],” he said.

“There were a lot of arguments for it and it definitely would crown the most deserving champion. But we would be one of the only sports without a playoff.”

