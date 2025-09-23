Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team reacts to NASCAR 'gut punch'

Change your timezone:

Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing team is fighting for its NASCAR future on and off the track, and Sunday at New Hampshire goes down as a major loss.

As that blockbusting antitrust court battle against the sport rages on, 23XI is trying to make it business as usual in the hunt for postseason glory, but things took an ugly turn over the weekend.

Cup Series playoff stars Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace are now both in massive danger of an exit in the Round of 12 after disastrous results in the Mobil 1 301.

Reddick limped home in 21st position having qualified in fourth on Saturday, a huge letdown for the 29-year-old from Corning, California. Wallace meanwhile fared even worse with a 26th-place finish.

These were results neither driver was expecting, and Reddick in particular was still searching for answers when he spoke to media postrace.

Reddick on 'terrible day'

“I didn’t expect that; that’s for sure,” he admitted.

“The way the race started I thought we were going to be able to run in the top 10 all day, but between the brake issues we had, and it just got away quick. The balance went away and then next thing you know we were trying to battle for 20th. Just a terrible day. Yeah, there’s just a lot of question marks, honestly. Places we have had speed at, we don’t bring speed. That’s been one of them for us. Yeah, we need something special to happen. I’m hoping we find the answer.”

Bubba 'gut punch'

The 31-year-old Wallace was similarly disappointed, describing the whole experience as ‘a gut punch’.

He explained: “Just a miss all around really. We couldn’t really seem to get things going. Our best run lasted for five laps, the caution came out, and then it was just right back to no good. I hate it. I felt really optimistic and marched forward at the start, and it just never really went anywhere. We kind of plateaued on Lap 5, and that was it. I hate that.

“It’s just a head scratcher. I told our team we’re way better than that. We know it. As much of a gut punch as this one is, we’ll move on. This is what we’ve got to do.”

Now 23XI Racing is really up against it as the playoffs head for Kansas this weekend and the Hollywood Casino 400 (Sunday, 3pm ET, USA).

Reddick and Wallace sit at the very bottom of the current playoff standings as the Round of 12 continues, 23 and 27 points beneath the cutline respectively.

