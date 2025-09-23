NASCAR Today: Cup Series star reveals RETIREMENT deal as 23XI suffer playoff disaster

Change your timezone:

A NASCAR Cup Series star has admitted that he should retire at the end of 2025.

23XI Racing suffer playoff disaster as Penske confirm postseason pace

Ryan Blaney secured his place in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 8 with victory at New Hampshire on Sunday night.

Kyle Busch New Hampshire misery compounded by pair of penalties

Kyle Busch suffered a miserable day at New Hampshire on Sunday, as another winless season limps toward completion.

Denny Hamlin speaks out after wrecking team-mate following radio rant

Joe Gibbs Racing was absolutely dominating the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, until it wasn’t.

NASCAR Cup Series champion set to race against his WIFE

NASCAR great Tony Stewart has been part of some incredible rivalries during his Hall of Fame career, but he is about to take things up another level.

