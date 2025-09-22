Kyle Busch New Hampshire misery compounded by pair of penalties
Kyle Busch suffered a miserable day at New Hampshire on Sunday, as another winless season limps toward completion.
The two-time Cup Series champ was already struggling for pace when he was caught up in a wreck early in Stage 2, picking up damage, before his misery was compounded by two pit road penalties.
NASCAR RESULTS: Penske back on top as Blaney locks into playoff Round of 8
Busch was among a handful of drivers pinged for pitting before pit road had opened in the aftermath of the wreck, but was the only one of those to also be penalized for a crew member going over the wall too early.
Shane van Gisbergen was among the other drivers to be penalized on two occasions on Sunday, with the Australian running well until his luck ran out and he was caught in a wreck – which snowballed into an eventual 32nd place finish.
Despite a handful of wrecks out on track and some tough days for playoff drivers, none of the 12 cars still competing in the postseason picked up a single penalty.
With all that said, here are all the penalties handed out on Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Joey Logano 'bulls**t' verdict emerges as Dale Earnhardt Jr issues playoff prediction
NASCAR Cup Series New Hampshire penalty report
|Lap
|Driver (Car No.)
|Infraction
|Penalty
|73
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)
|Crewmember(s) over the wall too soon
|Tail End
|86
|Cody Ware (51)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|118
|Shane van Gisbergen (88)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|118
|Daniel Suárez (99)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|119
|Kyle Busch (8)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|119
|Justin Haley (7)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|119
|Brad Keselowski (6)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|119
|Kyle Busch (8)
|Crewmember(s) over the wall too soon
|Tail End
|187
|Brad Keselowski (6)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|188
|Ty Dillon (10)
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|191
|Shane van Gisbergen (88)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|254
|Cody Ware (51)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
