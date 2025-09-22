close global

A generic image of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch New Hampshire misery compounded by pair of penalties

Chris Deeley
A generic image of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch suffered a miserable day at New Hampshire on Sunday, as another winless season limps toward completion.

The two-time Cup Series champ was already struggling for pace when he was caught up in a wreck early in Stage 2, picking up damage, before his misery was compounded by two pit road penalties.

NASCAR RESULTS: Penske back on top as Blaney locks into playoff Round of 8

Busch was among a handful of drivers pinged for pitting before pit road had opened in the aftermath of the wreck, but was the only one of those to also be penalized for a crew member going over the wall too early.

Shane van Gisbergen was among the other drivers to be penalized on two occasions on Sunday, with the Australian running well until his luck ran out and he was caught in a wreck – which snowballed into an eventual 32nd place finish.

Despite a handful of wrecks out on track and some tough days for playoff drivers, none of the 12 cars still competing in the postseason picked up a single penalty.

With all that said, here are all the penalties handed out on Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Joey Logano 'bulls**t' verdict emerges as Dale Earnhardt Jr issues playoff prediction

NASCAR Cup Series New Hampshire penalty report

Lap Driver (Car No.) Infraction Penalty
73Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)Crewmember(s) over the wall too soonTail End
86Cody Ware (51)Pitting before pit road is openTail End
118Shane van Gisbergen (88)Pitting before pit road is openTail End
118Daniel Suárez (99)Pitting before pit road is openTail End
119Kyle Busch (8)Pitting before pit road is openTail End
119Justin Haley (7)Pitting before pit road is openTail End
119Brad Keselowski (6)Pitting before pit road is openTail End
119Kyle Busch (8)Crewmember(s) over the wall too soonTail End
187Brad Keselowski (6)Pitting before pit road is openTail End
188Ty Dillon (10)Speeding on pit roadTail End
191Shane van Gisbergen (88)Pitting before pit road is openTail End
254Cody Ware (51)Pitting before pit road is openTail End

