An image of 23XI Racing drivers Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing suffer playoff disaster as Penske confirm postseason pace

23XI Racing suffer playoff disaster as Penske confirm postseason pace

Chris Deeley

Chris Deeley
Ryan Blaney secured his place in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 8 with victory at New Hampshire on Sunday night.

The Team Penske star was the clear standout throughout the 301-lap race, adding a stage win to his race victory to strengthen his case to challenge for a second Cup Series title at Phoenix in November.

NASCAR RESULTS: Penske back on top as Blaney locks into playoff Round of 8

However, after some promising races in the first round, 23XI Racing had an absolute horror show of a day – with both of their playoff drivers finishing outside the top 20, leaving them well shy of the cut line with two races to go in the Round of 12.

Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace sit 11th and 12th on points, 23 and 27 points from bubble driver Chase Briscoe as the playoffs roll onto Kansas next week.

Reddick and Wallace are joined in the danger zone by Ross Chastain (-12) and Austin Cindric (-19), the latter failing to make good on Team Penske's revival after a weak Round of 16.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Joey Logano 'bulls**t' verdict emerges as Dale Earnhardt Jr issues playoff prediction

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings after New Hampshire

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team +/- to Cutoff Line
1Ryan Blaney (12)Team PenskeAdvanced
2William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports+47
3Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports+41
4Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing+29
5Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing+27
6Joey Logano (22)Team Penske+24
7Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports+14
8Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing+12
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ROUND OF 8 CUTOFF LINE - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing-12
10Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske-19
11Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing-23
12Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing-27

