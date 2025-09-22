23XI Racing suffer playoff disaster as Penske confirm postseason pace
Ryan Blaney secured his place in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 8 with victory at New Hampshire on Sunday night.
The Team Penske star was the clear standout throughout the 301-lap race, adding a stage win to his race victory to strengthen his case to challenge for a second Cup Series title at Phoenix in November.
However, after some promising races in the first round, 23XI Racing had an absolute horror show of a day – with both of their playoff drivers finishing outside the top 20, leaving them well shy of the cut line with two races to go in the Round of 12.
Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace sit 11th and 12th on points, 23 and 27 points from bubble driver Chase Briscoe as the playoffs roll onto Kansas next week.
Reddick and Wallace are joined in the danger zone by Ross Chastain (-12) and Austin Cindric (-19), the latter failing to make good on Team Penske's revival after a weak Round of 16.
NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings after New Hampshire
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|+/- to Cutoff Line
|1
|Ryan Blaney (12)
|Team Penske
|Advanced
|2
|William Byron (24)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|+47
|3
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|+41
|4
|Christopher Bell (20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|+29
|5
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|+27
|6
|Joey Logano (22)
|Team Penske
|+24
|7
|Chase Elliott (9)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|+14
|8
|Chase Briscoe (19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|+12
|- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ROUND OF 8 CUTOFF LINE - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
|9
|Ross Chastain (1)
|Trackhouse Racing
|-12
|10
|Austin Cindric (2)
|Team Penske
|-19
|11
|Tyler Reddick (45)
|23XI Racing
|-23
|12
|Bubba Wallace (23)
|23XI Racing
|-27
